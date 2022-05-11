Rajasthan Royals Squad Against Delhi Capitals: Probable Playing 11s for RR vs DC IPL 2022 Match 58

After two back-to-back losses, Rajasthan Royals appeared to be back in its elements against Punjab Kings in the last outing. Making a comeback to the side, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 68 off 41 balls to lead his side in reply to Punjab’s 189. The youngster stitched crucial partnerships with skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Paddikal. He took the innings forward after the fall of in-form Jos Buttler in the fourth over of the innings. Rajasthan chased the target of 190 with 5 wickets and two balls remaining, increasing its chances of playoff qualification.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, lost its last match against Chennai Super Kings by 91 runs. Chasing the target of 209, Delhi was off to a rough start as openers Srikar Bharat and David Warner were packed to the pavilion at 36. While a counterattack by Rishabh Pant and Mitchell Marsh gave hope of a turnaround, Moeen Ali’s spin soon played a spoilsport to Delhi’s chances. The English spinner finished the match with 3 wickets while giving just 13 runs in his four-over spell.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

