IPL 2022, RR vs GT Probable Playing 11s: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match 24

A mouth-watering contest awaits cricket fans on Thursday, April 14 as table-toppers Rajasthan Royals will take on Gujarat Titans. The two teams are in a similar situation in the league as they have won three out of their four league games.

Rajasthan Royals scored an exciting win against Lucknow Super Giants in their recent league match by three runs. It was an all-round performance from the 2008 champions. Thus, they are unlikely to tinker with their playing XI and the same players are expected to take the field on Thursday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

Coming to Gujarat Titans, the team needs to add some good power-hitters in the middle order following their loss against SunRisers Hyderabad. The team’s overseas batting duo of Matthew Wade and David Miller are yet to shine with the bat.

However, the team management can give them another chance on Thursday to prove their mettle. Meanwhile, spinner Darshan Nalkande can be dropped from the team following his back-to-back poor performances. He can make way for another Indian spinner, R Sai Kishore.

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Shami, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans squads:

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals’ squad: Shubham Garhwal, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, R. Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini

Gujarat Titans’ Squad: Jayant Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, R Sai Kishore, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here