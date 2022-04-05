Rajasthan Royals Squad Against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Match 13

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to continue their winning march on Tuesday, April 5, when they battle it out in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. While Rajasthan Royals have won both their games and are at the top of the table with 4 points, RCB lost their opening game to Punjab Kings by three wickets before registering their first win against Kolkata Knight Riders. With two points from as many games, RCB are placed 7th on the table.

For Rajasthan, skipper Sanju Samson and opener Jos Buttler are the players to watch out while with the ball they will bank upon seasoned leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who has 5 scalps from 2 games and Kiwi pacer Trent Boult who has snared 3 wickets.

For RCB, skipper Faf du Plessis and India great Virat Kohli hold the key for batting while in bowling they will look up to Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga who has taken 5 wickets as well as pacer Akash Deep who has 4 wickets to his name from 2 matches.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shubham Garwal, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, Anunay Singh, KC Kariappa, Sanju Samson (c,wk), Jos Buttler, Rassie Van der Dussen, Nathan Coulter Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Karun Nair, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis (C), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

