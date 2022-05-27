Rajasthan Royals Squad Against Royal Challengers Bangalore: Probable Playing 11s for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2

Rajasthan Royals Squad, Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad, Probable Playing 11 for Today’s IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: After an impressive win against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Eliminator, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are now set to lock horns with Rajasthan Royals. The Qualifier 2 contest between the two ‘Royals’ will be played at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium today. Bangalore comes into the contest, riding high on the confidence from their victory against Lucknow. Despite the failure of its star batters- Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell- Bangalore set a mammoth 208 target for Lucknow, banking on 54-ball 112 by Rajat Patidar. Taking Bangalore’s innings forward from 115 in 13 overs, the duo of Patidar and Dinesh Karthik stitched an unbeaten 92-run partnership for the fifth wicket,

While Lucknow stayed in the hunt for a large part of their run chase, Bangalore eventually managed to keep its nerves calm and won the game by 14 runs.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be eager to leave their Qualifier 1 loss behind them and make full use of the second chance to qualify in the finals of IPL 2022.

With 188 runs on board, Rajasthan Royals would have backed their bowlers to restrict Gujarat Titans. However, the duo of Hardik Pandya and David Miller ensured that there were no real hiccups in the run chase. Building on the stable start of Shubman Gilla and Matthey Wade, the duo took Gujarat past the finishing line with three balls to spare. Miller hit three consecutive sixes in the final over to take his side into the finals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Starting Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Rajasthan Royals squad for 2022 IPL: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore squad for 2022 IPL: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammad Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Luvnith Sisodia, David Willey

