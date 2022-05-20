Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rajasthan Royals will be aiming to secure an IPL playoff berth as the Sanju Samson-led side take on Chennai Super Kings on Friday (May 20). The match between Rajasthan and Chennai will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

With 16 points from 13 matches, Rajasthan currently find themselves at the third spot in the IPL standings. A win against Chennai will help Rajasthan to move up to second.

Rajasthan come into the fixture after securing a 24-run win against Lucknow Super Giants in their last encounter. On the other hand, a depleted Chennai Super Kings will just have to play for pride as the defending champions are not in the IPL playoff race.

Ahead of Friday’s (May 20) IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be played?

The 68th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take place on May 20, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) be played?

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

