Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Streaming of IPL 2022 Match: Third-placed Rajasthan Royals will aim to carry forward their winning momentum when they take on Delhi Capitals on Wednesday in the IPL. The match between Rajasthan and Delhi is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Rajasthan come into the fixture after securing a six-wicket victory against Punjab Kings in a thrilling contest in their last match.

On the other hand, fifth-placed Delhi Capitals had suffered a 91-run defeat against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in their last IPL encounter. Rishabh Pant’s men have till now bagged 10 points from 11 matches.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will be played?

The 58th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will take place on May 11, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Delhi Capitals Predicted Starting Line-up: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

