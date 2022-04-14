Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans When and Where to Watch: IPL 2022 RR vs GT Live Coverage, Streaming on TV Online: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals have played four matches each, winning three and losing one game, respectively. Sanju Samson’s team is at the pole position on the points table while Hardik Pandya’s men are occupying the fourth place due to the difference in the net run rate.

After winning their first three games on the trot, Gujarat Titans lost their last game to Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets. Choosing to bat first, the team scored 162 runs as skipper Kane Williamson slammed a half-century. The total wasn’t enough due to the batting-friendly conditions and thus SRH won in 19.1 overs.

Talking about Rajasthan Royals, they are coming after a win over KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants. RR defended 165 runs in 20 overs as Yuzvendra Chahal picked up a four-wicket haul while Trent Boult scalped two wickets.

When will the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) start?

The 24th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on April 14, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing XI against Gujarat Titans: Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag

Gujarat Titans probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals: Lockie Ferguson, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohammad Shami, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

