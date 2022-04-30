Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IPL 2022 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Mumbai Indians are having a horrid time in this year’s IPL. The five-time champions are still looking for their first points and will face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday in their text game. The match between Rajasthan and Mumbai is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians have till now played eight matches in the ongoing edition of the IPL but failed to win even a single one. A victory against Rajasthan will not mean much to the Mumbai team in terms of points table and standings but for their fans and supporters it will surely be a huge relief.

Rajasthan will come into the fixture after winning their last three matches. In their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, Sanju Samson’s men had salvaged a 29-run win.

Ahead of tomorrow’s IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played?

The 44th IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place on April 30, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) be played?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians Possible Starting XI:

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Starting Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Darryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

