Rajkot Weather Update, India vs South Africa, 4th T20I: Weather Forecast for Today's IND vs SA match

Indian team need to win the penultimate match tomorrow against South Africa to stay alive in the five-match T20I series. The fourth match of the series is scheduled to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot.

Earlier, the Proteas had commenced the T20I series on a promising note after winning the first two matches. The Rishabh Pant-led side scripted a comeback in the series after winning the third match by 48 runs.

Opening batters- Ishan Kishan (54 off 35 balls) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (57 runs off 35 balls) - produced a strong batting show as India posted a total of 179/5 in 20 overs. Medium-pacer Dwaine Pretorius picked up two wickets to emerge as his side’s best bowler in the match. Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi and Keshav Maharaj scalped one wicket each.

Advertisement

South Africa during the run chase suffered an early jolt after losing two quick wickets. The situation did not change much as the Proteas kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually they were bundled out for 131 in 19.1 overs.

Indian pacer Harshal Patel displayed a terrific spell as he claimed four wickets in the match. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked up three wickets as India recorded a five-wicket win.

Weather report

Rajkot weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Friday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the India vs South Africa fourth T20I game as there are two per cent chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 20 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 62 per cent.

India (IND) vs South Africa (SA) Possible Starting XI:

Advertisement

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa Predicted Starting Line-up: Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here