Ramiz Raja gets cheeky after Pakistan’s humiliating defeat in the T20I series against England

Moeen Ali and Co have scripted history on their tour of Pakistan. England have pipped Pakistan to win the seven-match T20I series 4-3. England managed to clinch the series, courtesy of an impressive win in the 7th T20I. The visitors won the series decider by 67 runs as the hosts were dealt a humiliating defeat. Although their team lost the thrilling series, Pakistan’s cricketing community is full of gratitude for the England team. The Three Lions toured Pakistan after 17 long years and their tour will go a long way in promoting Pakistan as a reliable host in International cricket.

Die-hard Pakistan fans could be seen holding up banners thanking the England team for touring the country in Karachi and Lahore. While speaking to the press, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja also thanked England in his own humorous style. Ramiz Raja joked that England won as Pakistan didn’t want to let them go back home empty handed.

“It has been a great privilege to host England. They came here after a gap of 17 years so how could we have not allowed them their trophy. We are not letting them go empty handed. But honestly, they turned out to be the better side," Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying after the seventh T20I on October 2.

England’s regular captain Jos Buttler missed the series due to a calf injury. But Moeen Ali-led England showed tremendous character in the T20I series. The likes of Phil Salt, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook rose to the occasion as England outclassed a formidable Pakistan team in their own backyard. In the high-stakes 7th T20I, Dawid Malan played a sublime knock of 78 runs off just 47 balls.

Riding on the back of Malan’s knock, England managed to put up 209 runs of the board. While chasing 210, Pakistan’s batters were found wanting against Chris Woakes and Reece Topley. Despite Shan Masood’s gritty half-century, Pakistan could only manage a paltry 142 in their quota of 20 overs. The series loss raises serious questions for Pakistan ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup in Australia.

