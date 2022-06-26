'Ramiz Raja is Also Like His Predecessors Who is Passing Time': Former Pakistan Pacer Slams PCB Chairman

Former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed slammed PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and asked whether he has done anything good after taking over the charge. Raja recently held a press conference where he announced several new projects for Pakistan cricket and also talked about the senior team’s performance during his tenure.

Pakistan cricket is getting back on track as they played quality cricket in the 2021 T20 World Cup and followed it up in the bilateral series.

However, Ahmed feels that Raja has not taken any good decision after becoming chairman as he highlighted the selection criteria is still not based on merit.

“Can you tell me one good thing that Ramiz Raja has done since taking charge? The criteria of team selection and hirings within the PCB are still not based on merit," said Ahmed on his official YouTube channel, as quoted by Pakistan’s news outlet Samaa TV.

Ahmed, who has played 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 1 T20I for Pakistan, said that he had high hopes when Raja was appointed the PCB Chairman but now he is very disappointed with the former captain.

“When Ramiz Raja was elected PCB Chairman, I thought that things will improve but that has not been the case so far. He is also like his predecessors who is passing time rather than working for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he added.

Ahmed further emphasised on Raja’s announcement of organising Junior PSL and criticized the decision as he feels it is going to affect the mentality of young players who might prefer T20 over the red-ball cricket.

“Instead of holding a Junior PSL, chairman should have focused on organising two-day or three-day tournaments. He is going to destroy Pakistan cricket with such decisions," said Ahmed.

“The youngsters will think that they don’t need to play long form cricket and instead focus on hitting sixes. This mentality will not affect under-19 cricket but also under-13 cricket and their families due to the money involved," he added. “People all over the world are saying that T20 cricket has destroyed Test cricket but our chairman is trying to organise Junior PSL."

