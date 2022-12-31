Former Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ramiz Raja has once again lashed out at the BCCI for ‘dictating terms.’ Days after his sacking, he held a Youtube show where he went after India, saying that the richest cricket board can’t dictate terms to PCB regarding Asia Cup 2023. Raja claimed the tournament was offered to PCB in the first place by the Asian Cricket Council and therefore, BCCI can’t take it away.

Also Read: Friend Warned Rishabh Pant Not to Drive Alone, Cricketer Insisted He Will Manage-Report

Advertisement

“India is a billion-dollar industry but they failed to qualify for the Asia Cup final and they couldn’t reach the T20 World Cup final either. Pakistan played both finals and defeated a billion-dollar industry in Asia Cup too," he said on Duniya TV.

“They could be commercial superpower, but they can’t dictate us."

Ramiz Raja has reportedly been removed as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) a day after the team suffered a historic Test series clean sweep at the hands of England at home. According to various media reports from Pakistan, Najam Sethi will succeed the former cricketer into the role.

Raja’s appointed came with much fanfare but his final days in PCB were marred by a war of words with the BCCI when reports emerged that India may not send its team for the Asia Cup next year slated to be held in Pakistan.

PCB threatened that it will boycott the 2023 ODI World Cup scheduled to be hosted by India should BCCI decided against sending their team for the continental tournament next year.

Rishabh Pant Accident Live Updates

Advertisement

According to Geo News, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the appointment of Sethi. It’s being reported that the PM’s Office will issue notifications related to the development.

This isn’t the first time that reports of Raja being ousted as PCB chairman have emerged.

Recently, Raja had rejected the concerns surrounding his sacking claiming he has been “told to continue working as PCB chairman."

Also Read: Rishabh Pant Accident: Rohit Sharma Wife Lashes Out At Media, Draws Line Between ‘Journalism’ and ‘Plain Insensitivity’

Advertisement

Raja, who played 57 Tests and 198 ODIs between 1984 and 1997, succeeded Ehsan Mani after he completed three years as the chairman. He was appointed unopposed when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here