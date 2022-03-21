Ramiz Raza calls Babar Azam’s match-saving 196 against Australia his ‘best innings’

Pakistan left cricket fans stunned as they snatched a draw from the clutches of defeat, in the recently-concluded second Test against Australia at the National Stadium in Karachi. The visitors had put up a total of 506 runs, and Pakistan got early jolts as openers Imam-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali returned to the pavilion in no time. But skipper Babar Azam rose to the occasion and hammered a brilliant knock of 196 runs. Mohammad Rizwan also scored a blistering knock of 104 runs and Abdullah Shafique played a 96-run inning.

The efforts of the three batters resulted in a drawn series. The first Test in Rawalpindi had also ended in a draw, now the third and final Test will decide who will seal the series.

Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Ramiz Raja was delighted by his side’s performance. Congratulating the Pakistan team, Ramiz said it was the “best-ever" batting performance by the side in a “match-saving cause". In a video uploaded on PCB’s official YouTube channel, the former Pakistan cricketer said, “We got to see an epic Test match. Some matches test your character, your will. We saw today that

Pakistan, for two days, fought and saved the match." He further went on to laud Babar for showing grit and determination in a pressure situation. “I don’t know what to say about Babar. He probably played the best innings of his life," he adds.

Watch the full video here:

The third and final Test will start today, March 21, in Lahore, which will also host the upcoming white-ball games between the two sides. An expected dry and dusty pitch at Gaddafi Stadium means spin will play a pivotal role in deciding how the final Test between Pakistan and Australia unfolds. Both the teams will largely rely on the same playing XI that performed in Karachi.

