Ramnaresh Sarwan Steps Down From the Position of Selector In Less Than Five Months

St. John’s (Antigua): Former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his post of senior men’s and youth selector due to personal reasons, less than five months after taking over the job in January.

“Ramnaresh Sarwan was appointed to as a selector for the West Indies Men’s Youth and Selection Panels on January 6, 2022. However, he has informed CWI that he is no longer able to continue in the role," said Cricket West Indies (CWI) in a statement on Tuesday.

“Given the depth of his experience in the game, we are disappointed that Ramnaresh is unable to continue in the role of selector, but we fully understand and accept his reasons. We are grateful for his contribution during the period he was involved and hope that he will be able to contribute to West Indies Cricket in some capacity in the future," CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams said.

CWI will initiate a recruitment process for the selector’s role as soon as possible through a competitive process, “based on established criteria".

“The aim will be to complete this process in the shortest possible time so that a suitable candidate can complete the selection panel in carrying out its duties. Robert Haynes, who is current lead selector of the men’s youth selection panel and former interim chairman of selectors, will act as replacement until a suitable full-time candidate is appointed. Robert will work on the selection panel alongside senior men’s team lead selector Desmond Haynes and head coach Phil Simmons," the statement added.

The West Indies men’s team is currently touring the Netherlands for the first-ever ODI series against the Netherlands as part of the ICC ODI Super League.

