RAN vs JAM Dream11 Prediction For Jharkhand T20 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, June 22, 1 PM IST

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Jharkhand T20 2022 match between Ranchi Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers: The table-toppers Ranchi Raiders will take on Jamshedpur Jugglers in the 14th Jharkhand T20 2022 match on Wednesday. Undoubtedly, Ranchi Raiders will walk into the game as favorites. They are unbeatable in the competition so far with four wins under their belt.

The team scored a 47-run victory over Dhanbad Dynamos in their last league match. They successfully defended the score of 90 runs in eight overs as Sachin Yadav and Abhishek Yadav picked three wickets each.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur Jugglers, are struggling with their form. With just four points from one win and three losses, Jugglers are second-last in the points table. The team will be aiming for a comeback in the league after losing its last game to Bokaro Blasters by 25 runs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Ranchi Raiders and Jamshedpur Jugglers, here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs JAM Telecast

Ranchi Raiders vs Jamshedpur Jugglers game will not be telecast in India

RAN vs JAM Live Streaming

The Jharkhand T20 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAN vs JAM Match Details

The RAN vs JAM match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi at 1 PM IST on June 22, Wednesday.

RAN vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harshit Namdev

Vice-Captain: Arnav Sinha

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Advertisement

Wicketkeeper: Arvind Kumar

Batters: Abhishek Yadav, Arnav Sinha, Harshit Namdev

All-rounders: Mohammad Quraishi, Ankit Kumar, Harsh Rana, Rajandeep Singh

Bowlers: Sachin Yadav, Vishal Prasad, Nishikant Kumar

RAN vs JAM Probable XIs

Ranchi Raiders: Mohammed Quraishi, Arvind Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Abhishek Yadav, Ayush Kumar, A Singh, Sankat Mochan, Vikash Yadav, Harsh Rana, Arnav Sinha, Sachin Yadav

Jamshedpur Jugglers: Kamal Kumar, Rahul Prasad, Supriyo Chakraborty (c), Vivek Kumar, Harshit Namdev, Pankaj Kumar(wk), Vishal Prasad, Vikash Kumar, Nishikant Kumar, Kumar Suraj, Rajandeep Singh

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here