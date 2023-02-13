RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers: Sylhet Strikers will go one-on-one against Rangpur Riders in the second Qualifier match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2022. The two teams will be playing against each other at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Sylhet Strikers were the top team during the league round of the competition. They won nine league matches while losing three games to collect 18 points and finish at the top of the table. However, the team could not continue the domination in the playoffs. Strikers lost to Comilla Victorians in the first Qualifier by four wickets.

Rangpur Riders were third during the league round, with eight wins from 12 league matches. The team is coming into the Tuesday game after scoring a win in the Eliminator game against Fortune Barishal by four wickets.

Ahead of the match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs SYL Telecast

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

RAN vs SYL Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the Fancode app and website in India.

RAN vs SYL Match Details

RAN vs SYL match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka at 6:00 PM IST on February 14, Tuesday.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Rony Talukdar

Vice-Captain - Towhid Hridoy

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mushfiqur Rahim

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Towhid Hridoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, T Perera

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, M Mortaza, Mohammad Amir

RAN vs SYL Probable XIs:

Rangpur Riders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, N Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Mahedi Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Nurul Hasan(C), Haris Rauf, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar

Sylhet Strikers: M Mortaza (C), Mohammad Amir, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, T Perera, IM Wasim, TJ Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam

