RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers: Sylhet Strikers will be hoping to continue their domination in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 when they will fight a battle with Rangpur Riders. The much-hyped encounter will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, January 27.

With six wins from seven matches, Sylhet Strikers are at the top of the points table. They made a comeback to the winning ways in their last game by defeating the likes of Fortune Barishal by two runs. It was an all-round performance by the team as they successfully defended 173 runs in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Rangpur Riders need to be more consistent with their performances in the competition. They are fourth in the standings with three wins and as many losses. The team put up a good fight in their last game against Chattogram Challengers to win by 55 runs.

Ahead of the match between Rangpur Riders and Sylhet Strikers, here is everything you need to know:

RAN vs SYL Telecast

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers game will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

RAN vs SYL Live Streaming

Bangladesh Premier League 2023 will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

RAN vs SYL Match Details

RAN vs SYL match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet at 01:30 PM IST on January 27, Friday.

RAN vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Mohammad Haris

Vice-Captain - Shoaib Malik

Suggested Playing XI for RAN vs SYL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Shoaib Malik, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Rony Talukdar

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, IM Wasim

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Robiul Haque, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Mahmud

RAN vs SYL Probable XIs:

Rangpur Riders: Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque, Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon(wk), Mohammad Naim, Saim Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mahedi Hasan, Shoaib Malik©

Sylhet Strikers: Mohammad Haris, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, T Perera, IM Wasim, Mushfiqur Rahim, M Mortaza(C), Mohammad Amir, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Rubel Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

