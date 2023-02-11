Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will face off in the playoff game of the Bangladesh Premier League on Sunday, February 12, at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Fortune Barishal lost the title by the slimmest of margins against Comilla Victorians in last year’s BPL final. They would be hoping to go one step further and clinch the title this time around.

Despite losing their opening game, Barishal bounced back strongly to notch up five straight victories following that. They finished fourth in the BPL table with 14 points from 12 games in the league stages. However, they have struggled a bit in the latter stages of the season, managing only two victories in their last five games. The Fortune Barishal succumbed to a heavy six-wicket defeat against the Khulna Tigers in their last outing. They would be hoping to put their recent woes behind them as they take on the Rangpur Riders on Sunday. In contrast, the Riders have enjoyed some great form recently but they also suffered a big defeat against the Comilla Victorians in their last game.

Ahead of the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal be played?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will be played on Sunday, February 12.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal be played?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal begin?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will begin at 1:00 pm IST on February 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will be telecast on Eurosport.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal?

The Bangladesh Premier League match between Rangpur Riders and Fortune Barishal will be streamed live on FanCode.

Rangpur Riders vs Fortune Barishal predicted starting lineups

Fortune Barishal probable playing 11: Anamul Haque (wk), Saif Hassan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Rangpur Riders probable playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shamim Hossain, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nurul Hasan(C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haris Rauf, Hasan Mahmud, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol

