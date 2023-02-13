Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

In the second qualifier match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Sylhet Strikers and Rangpur Riders will be clashing with each other to secure a place in the final. Both teams are coming into the Tuesday match after delivering contrasting performances in their last game.

Rangpur Riders will be high on momentum as they defeated Fortune Barishal in the Eliminator game. The four-wicket victory came as the team was successful in chasing 171 runs within 19.3 overs.

Sylhet Strikers will have a second chance on Tuesday to book a berth in the final. They faced Comilla Victorians in the first qualifier. The match did not go as per the plan for the Strikers as they ended up with only 125 runs in the first innings. It was an easy target for the Victorians and they won the playoff game by four wickets.

Advertisement

When will the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match Rangpur Riders (RAN) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) start?

The game will be conducted on February 14, Tuesday.

Where will the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match Rangpur Riders (RAN) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match Rangpur Riders (RAN) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) begin?

The match will begin at 6:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Rangpur Riders (RAN) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match?

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the Rangpur Riders (RAN) vs Sylhet Strikers (SYL) match?

Rangpur Riders vs Sylhet Strikers match is available to be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

RAN vs SYL Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match, Rangpur Riders probable playing XI against Sylhet Strikers: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nawaz, N Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Shoaib Malik, Mahedi Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Nurul Hasan(C), Haris Rauf, Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukdar

RAN vs SYL Bangladesh Premier League 2023 Match, Sylhet Strikers probable playing XI against Rangpur Riders: M Mortaza (C), Mohammad Amir, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, T Perera, IM Wasim, TJ Moores, Mushfiqur Rahim, Rejaur Rahman Raza, Rubel Hossain, Nazmul Islam

Get the latest Cricket News here