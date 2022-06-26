Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday congratulated the state cricket team for clinching the maiden Ranji Trophy title on Wednesday. Under the leadership of Aditya Shrivastava, MP defeated Prithvi Shaw-led Mumbai by 6 wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to script history.

Chasing a modest 108-run target, Himanshu Mantri scored top-scored with 37 while Shubham Sharma played a 30-run innings. Rajat Patidar contributed with an unbeaten knock of 30 runs, scoring the winning runs to take MP home.

MP CM Shivraj was extremely elated about the historic win of the state cricket team. In a video shared by him on Twitter, he congratulated the team and said the players will receive a grand welcome in the capital city, Bhopal.

“Today, the entire state of Madhya Pradesh is happy and touched as the state’s cricket team has scripted history. After defeating 41-time champion Mumbai, MP have won the Ranji Trophy title. I congratulate head coach Chandrakant Pandit, captain Aditya Shrivastava and the entire team, because it is the victory of the entire unit," said the MP chief minister while speaking to news agency ANI.

“Not only just best wishes but the entire team will receive a grand welcome in the capital city of Bhopal and their achievements will be acknowledged," he added.

CM Shivraj also shared the video of MP’s winning moment on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final.

On the final day, Mumbai could only manage 269 in their second innings, leaving MP with a paltry target of 108, and they did it in style as Pandit won a record sixth national title as a coach.

Sarfaraz Khan (45), who finished the season with 18 short of 1000 runs and young Suved Parkar (51) tried their bit, but with the need to attack at every opportunity, MP’s Kumar Kartikeya (4/98) and the other bowlers knew that wickets would come their way.

While chasing, there were some hiccups, but with just over 100 to get, it was a stroll in the park for the MP team.

As they completed the victory, Pandit was flooded with memories (not happy ones), which he hasn’t been able to erase for over two decades, despite winning five trophies as a coach.

