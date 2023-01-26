In what was just the 10th such instance in Ranji Trophy history, Mumbai and Maharashtra ended their respective first innings at an identical scoreline of 384-all out. The rare feat aside, the first innings result has left both the team’s chances of advancing to the quarterfinals of the ongoing season on thin ice with just a day’s play remaining.

This is the second time this season that two teams have finished with identical first innings total though. The contest between Bihar and Sikkim in Patna earlier this month saw both the sides being bowled out for 157 at the Urja Stadium.

At the international level, though, there are eight recorded instances of teams finishing with identical scores in the first innings. The last of such occurrence was back in 2015 during England vs New Zealand Test at Headingley when both the teams were bowled out for 350 in their respective first innings.

Should the contest end in a draw on Friday, both Maharashtra and Andhra will have 26 points each while Mumbai will finish the group stage with 24 points (a draw with first innings tied will give each team one point each).

In this case, Andhra will pip Maharashtra into the quarters since the BCCI playing conditions say the team with more number of bonus points will get the preference in case of two teams on level points.

Andhra crushed Assam by an innings and 95 runs in Vizianagaram to to win win a bonus point giving.

Mumbai opted to bowl first and had reduced Maharashtra to 23/2 before Kedar Jahdav scored a century while half-centuries from Ashay Palkar and Saurabh Nawale helped them to 384-all out in 115 overs.

In reply, Mumbai lost opener Yashasvi Jaiswal off the very first delivery. They kept losing wickets regularly but Prasad Pawar and Tanush Kotian kept them going and even raised their hopes of taking a first innings lead.

However, with the dismissal of Pawar on 145, it was Pawar who then kept them in the hunt. Pawar was the last man to be dismissed as he was bowled by spinner Vicky Ostwal on 93 with the scorecard reading 384.

