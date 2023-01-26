Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Akash Pandey Takes Six Wickets as Railways Crush Gujarat For Bonus-point Win

Left-arm spinner Akash Pandey claimed a career-best six-wicket haul to complement Himanshu Sangwan’s menacing spell in the first innings as Railways thrashed hosts Gujarat by an innings and 56 runs in their Ranji Trophy group D match here on Thursday.

Medium pacer Sangwan was the wrecker-in-chief in their first innings as Railways bundled out the home side for 208 in 59.1 overs in the first innings.

Following on, Gujarat’s second innings folded for 247 in 69.3 overs with Pandey wreaking havoc this time. Sangwan gave the first breakthrough dismissing Aditya Patel in the first innings.

Gujarat were soon reduced to 33/2 inside 10 overs but thereafter skipper Het Patel rebuilt the innings with a fighting century before Karn Sharma’s double blow derailed the home side.

Pandey then returned to clean up the tail to complete a bonus point victory that came with a day to spare. Railways had amassed 508 in their first innings.

Brief Scores

In Ahmedabad: Railways 508. Gujarat 205; 59.1 overs (Heman Patel 39; Himanshu Sangwan 4/75, Karn Sharma 3/38) and following on and 247; 69.3 overs (Het Patel 84, Umang Kumar 42; Akash Pandey 6/65). Railways won by an innings and 56 runs. Points: Railways 7, Gujarat 0.

In Indore: Tripura 362. Madhya Pradesh 159/2; 57 overs (Shubham Sharma 55, Yash Dubey 48 batting, Harsh Gawli 33 batting; Rana Dutta 2/44). Madhya Pradesh trail by 203 runs.

In Mohali: Vidarbha 88/2; 31 overs vs Punjab. No play on day three.

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 18 for no loss; 6 overs vs Jammu and Kashmir. No play on day three.

