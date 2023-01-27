Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Defending Champs Madhya Pradesh, Punjab Advance to Quarterfinals

Defending champions Madhya Pradesh and Punjab qualified for the quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy after finishing in the top two positions in Group D following a draw in their respective matches here on Friday.

While holders MP folded for 331 to concede a first-innings lead to Tripura, Punjab didn’t get to bat as Vidarbha ended their first innings on the fourth day at 273 for six following loss of play due to bad weather.

The draw, however, wouldn’t hurt MP as they finished at the top of Group D table with 33 points from seven matches. Punjab (27) and Railways (22) ended at second and third spots respectively.

On day four, medium pacer Rana Dutta completed a five-wicket haul as Tripura dismissed holders Madhya Pradesh for 331 in their first innings to grab three points on the basis of a first-innings lead.

The 33-year-old emerged as the most successful bowler as MP could add another 172 runs to their overnight score of 159 for 2 to hand Tripura a crucial 31-run first-innings lead.

After cleaning up Himanshu Mantri (16) and Shubham Sharma (55) on day three, Dutta returned to pick up the wickets of Yash Dubey (64), Harsh Gawli (47) and skipper Adity Shrivastava (6).

He also ran out Mihir Hirwani (11) to be awarded the Player of the Match. Dutta also scored a crucial 33 in the first innings for Tripura.

Manisankar Murasingh (1/102), Abhijit Sarkar (1/810), and Rajat Dey (1/23) also accounted for one wicket each.

MP’s innings would have folded up much earlier had it not been for number 10 batter Kumar Kartikeya, who came up with a 110-ball 61 laced with 9 fours and 2 sixes.

