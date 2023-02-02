Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3 Live Score: MP Batters Stutter, Karnataka's Lead Goes Past 400

The Andhra skipper score a brilliant 27 after which the likes of Ricky Bhui and Karan Shinde scored their respective hundreds, helping the team post 379 in the first innings. Madhya Pradesh were 144/4 at stumps on Wednesday.

In Bengaluru, skipper Mayank Agarwal (83) was involved in a 159-run opening partnership with Ravikumar Samarth (82) before Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) too scored half-centuries as Karnataka ended the day at 474 for five.

None of the Uttarakhand bowlers seemed effective against the batter-heavy Karnataka side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with pace bowler Deepak Dhapola, who had career-best figures of 8/35 in an innings during the Ranji Trophy group phase this season, returning empty-handed on Wednesday.

In Kolkata, Bengal reached a comfortable spot after bowling out Jharkhand for 173. A 136-run stand between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Kumar Gharami gave Bengal the much-needed boost as they posted 257/6 at stumps.

In the Saurashtra vs Punjab game, the visitors have taken a 28-run lead in the first innings after bowling out the Arpit Vasavada-led side for 303. The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir mounted 212 runs for the first wicket, nothing up their respective hundreds. Skipper Mandeep Singh was batting on 44, accompanied by Anmol Malhotra (20), as Punjab posted 336/5 at stumps on Wednesday.

For Saurashtra, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2/82) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (2/63) picked up two wickets each while Parth Bhut (1/77) found a wicket.

Get the latest Cricket News here