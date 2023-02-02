Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3 Live Score: MP Batters Stutter, Karnataka's Lead Goes Past 400

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 11:00 IST
New Delhi, India
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarter-finals Day 3. The second day of the knock-out stage saw some exciting scenes across the country. In Indore, a brave Hanuma Vihari stole the show with his single-hand lefty batting after fracturing his wrist. Read More
The dominance of Karnataka continues as ton-up Shreyas Gopal remains strong at crease. The hosts though lost wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath this morning, their lead has gone past 400 runs.
Andhra Pradesh bowlers have managed to pick four more wickets in the morning session. Aditya Shrivastava was the first man to fall, dismissed by KV Sasikanth while Prithvi Raj took down Harsh Gawli. The likes of Saransh Jain and Anubhav Agrawal too fell cheaply. The defending champions still trail by 200 runs with 8 wickets down.
Shahbaz Ahmed shines again with the bat. The lanky all-rounder gets a half-century in a crucial quarter-final to maintain Bengal’s dominance.
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja cleans up Anmol Malhotra for 41. The first blow to Punjab this morning and Saurashtra are taking the edge slowly and steadily.
Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh brings up his fifty in the morning session of the third day. His partner Anmol Malhotra also gets into the grove with four boundaries in the session to enter into the 40s. Punjab extend their lead past 50 runs.
In Bengaluru, Karnataka are dominating with the bat. The hosts resumed the innings on 474/5 with Shreyas Gopal batting at 103 and was accompanied by Sharath BR. Abhay Negi bowls the first over of the day for Uttarakhand.
Punjab take the field with their overnight score of 336/5. Captain Mandeep Singh and Anmol Malhotra will eye their respective half-centuries. Chirag Jani opens Saurahstra attack.
A day after Hanuma Vihari’s heroics, the Andhra bowlers are looking to bundle out defending champions Madhya Pradesh as soon as possible. MP resume innings on 144/4. Aditya Shrivastava and Anubhav Agarwal walk out to bat. Nitish Reddy opens the attack for Andhra.
Hosts Bengal resumes innings at 257/6 on day 3. Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Ghatak walk out to bat.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3.
In Bengaluru, skipper Mayank Agarwal (83) was involved in a 159-run opening partnership with Ravikumar Samarth (82) before Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) too scored half-centuries as Karnataka ended the day at 474 for five.
None of the Uttarakhand bowlers seemed effective against the batter-heavy Karnataka side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with pace bowler Deepak Dhapola, who had career-best figures of 8/35 in an innings during the Ranji Trophy group phase this season, returning empty-handed on Wednesday.
In Kolkata, Bengal reached a comfortable spot after bowling out Jharkhand for 173. A 136-run stand between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Kumar Gharami gave Bengal the much-needed boost as they posted 257/6 at stumps.
In the Saurashtra vs Punjab game, the visitors have taken a 28-run lead in the first innings after bowling out the Arpit Vasavada-led side for 303. The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir mounted 212 runs for the first wicket, nothing up their respective hundreds. Skipper Mandeep Singh was batting on 44, accompanied by Anmol Malhotra (20), as Punjab posted 336/5 at stumps on Wednesday.
For Saurashtra, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2/82) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (2/63) picked up two wickets each while Parth Bhut (1/77) found a wicket.
Get the latest Cricket News here