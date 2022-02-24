Two heavyweights of Indian cricket seem to be falling down the wayside. Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane both were out cheaply in their respective Ranji encounters. While Rahane was gone for a duck, Pujara was out for 8 against Odisha. Ajinkya Rahane’s stay at the crease lasted for only three balls as the Mumbai lad was dismissed by medium-pacer Lakshay Garg for a duck. When Rahane walked in to bat Mumbai was already struggling at 30 for 2 and his dismissal reduced his side to 30 for 3 in the Elite Group D match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rahane scored a century in his previous Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra but failed to deliver in the first innings against Goa.

Likewise, Cheteshwar Pujara played just six balls before he was out off by medium-pacer Debabrata Pradhan for 8 against Odisha in Elite Group D match at the Sardar Patel Stadium B in Ahmedabad. . Both the India batters were among the runs with Pujara slamming 91 and Rahane scoring a hundred in their previous encounters. In his short stay at the crease, Pujara went on to hit two boundaries. In his previous Ranji Trophy match against Mumbai Pujara scored a four-ball duck in the first innings and scored 91 of 83 balls in the second innings. After a series of low scores, India’s Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have been dropped for the upcoming home series against Sri Lanka that starts from the first week of March. Both Pujara and Rahane returned to play Ranji Trophy for their respective domestic teams with the former registering a duck while the latter hitting a century

Not just Pujara and Rahane, the selectors have also shown the door to Ishant Sharma and Wriddhiman Saha bringing in major changes and signalling the team has moved on from them.

