Ranji Trophy 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

India’s premium red-ball tournament, Ranji Trophy, is returning back to India after a two-year-long gap. The Board of Control for Cricket in India was forced to cancel the tournament last year owing to restrictions imposed by Covid-19. However, the board has this time decided to host the league in two phases, pre IPL and post IPL.

Ranji Trophy is all set to get underway from February 17 with as many as 38 teams participating in the event. The pre-IPL phase consists of league matches and one pre-quarter-final. It will be played be concluded on March 15 while the board is yet to make a decision on the schedule of the post IPL phase.

All the 38 teams have been divided into eight Elite Group and one Plate Group. Elite Group comprises four teams each while the remaining six teams are a part of the Plate Group. The top seven teams from the Elite groups will get a direct entry into the quarter-final while the eighth team will have to fight with the topper of Plate Group.

Also, all 64 matches will be hosted at neutral venues to avoid any home advantage for the teams. The Indian board has selected Thumba, Delhi, Rohtak, Gurugram, Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Thiruvananthapuram, Sultanpur, Kolkata, and Guwahati as the cities to conduct the league.

How to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 matches on TV in India?

The high-profile tournament will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

How can I live stream Ranji Trophy 2022 matches in India?

Disney+Hotstar app holds the live streaming rights for Ranji Trophy 2022.

Here is a look at the schedule of the Ranji Trophy 2022:

17th February 2022

Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh

Kerala vs Meghalaya

Bengal vs Baroda

Hyderabad vs Chandigarh

Karnataka vs Railways

J&K vs Pondicherry

Saurashtra vs Mumbai

Odisha vs Goa

Andhra vs Rajasthan

Services vs Uttarakhand

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh

Haryana vs Tripura

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra vs Assam

Delhi vs Tamil Nadu

Jharkhand vs Chhattisgarh

Bihar vs Mizoram

Nagaland vs Sikkim

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

24th February 2022

Gujarat vs Kerala

Madhya Pradesh vs Meghalaya

Bengal vs Hyderabad

Baroda vs Chandigarh

Karnataka vs J&K

Railways vs Pondicherry

Saurashtra vs Odisha

Mumbai vs Goa

Andhra vs Services

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand

Punjab vs Haryana

Himachal Pradesh vs Tripura

Vidarbha vs Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh vs Assam

Delhi vs Jharkhand

Tamil Nadu vs Chhattisgarh

Bihar vs Sikkim

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh

Manipur vs Mizoram

3rd March 2022

Gujarat vs Meghalaya

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala

Bengal vs Chandigarh

Baroda vs Hyderabad

Karnataka vs Pondicherry

Railways vs J&K

Saurashtra vs Goa

Mumbai vs Odisha

Andhra vs Uttarakhand

Rajasthan vs Services

Punjab vs Tripura

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana

Vidarbha vs Assam

Uttar Pradesh vs Maharashtra

Delhi vs Chhattisgarh

Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland vs Mizoram

Manipur vs Sikkim

Groups and Venues for Ranji Trophy 2022

Elite A: Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Elite B: Bengal, Baroda, Hyderabad, Chandigarh

Venue: Barabati Stadium and Vikas Cricket Ground, Cuttack

Elite C: Karnataka, Railways, Jammu & Kashmir, Pondicherry

Venue: Guru Nanak College Ground, SSN College Ground and Chemplast Cricket Ground, Chennai

Elite D: Saurashtra, Mumbai, Odisha, Goa

Venue: Ahmedabad

Elite E: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Services, Uttarakhand

Venue: St Xavier’s College Ground (Thumba) and Greenfield International Stadium, Trivandrum

Elite F: Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Tripura

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium and Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Elite G: Vidarbha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Assam

Venue: Gurgaon Cricket Ground (Sultanpur) and Chaudhary Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium (Rohtak), Haryana

Elite H: Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium and Nehru Stadium, Guwahati

Plate: Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh

Venue: Jadavpur University Campus Ground, Videocon Academy Ground, Calcutta Cricket and Football Club Ground, and Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Let’s take a look at the full squads of the participating teams:

Delhi: Priyansh Arya, Pradeep Sangwan, Nitish Rana, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull, Kshitij Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Lakshay Thareja wk, Navdeep Saini, Simarjit Singh, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Vikas Mishra, Shivang Vashist, Shivam Sharma, Himmat Singh, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat Wk

Saurashtra: Jay Chauhan, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Kamlesh Makwana, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Kushang Patel, Samarth Vyas, Parthkumar Bhut, Yuvrajsinh Chudasama, Devang Karamta, Snell Patel, Kishan Parmar, and Aditya Jadeja, Vishvarajsinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Kevin Jivrajani

Mumbai: Tanush Kotian, Prithvi Shaw (c), Aman Hakim Khan, Armaan Jaffer, Shashank Attarde, Mohit Avasthi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Siddharth Raut, Prashant Solanki, Hardik Tamore, Aditya Tare, and Arjun Tendulkar, Royston Dias, Shivam Dube, Aakarshit Gomel

Tamil Nadu: Vijay Shankar (c), Washington Sundar (vc), Baba Aparajith, Aswin Crist, Kaushik Gandhi, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Baba Indrajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, R Kavin, M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, and Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan

Uttar Pradesh: Jasmer Dhankhar, Dhruv Jurel, Aryan Juyal, Kuldeep Yadav (c), Almas Shaukat, Rishabh Bansal, Priyam Garg, Hardeep Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Parth Mishra, Akshdeep Nath, Ankit Rajpoot, Shanu Saini, Samarth Singh, Sameer Choudhary, Rinku Singh, Yash Dayal, and Zeeshan Ansari, Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Sharma

Mizoram: Taruwar Kohli (c), Bobby Zothansanga (vc), Abhay, Iqbal Abdulla, Uday Kaul, Lalmangaiha, Lalnunkima Varte, Michael Lalremkima, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Parvez Ahmed, Rosiamliana Ralte, Remruatdika Ralte, Sumit Lama, Andrew Vanlalhruaia, K Vanlalruata, and Vikash Kumar, Lalhruaizela, Reuben Lalhruaizela, B Lalnunfela

Vidarbha: Aditya Sarwate, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Faiz Fazal (c), Akshay Wadkar (vc), Ganesh Bhosle, Ganesh Satish, Praful Hinge, Mohit Kale, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Siddhesh Wath, and Yash Thakur.

Sikkim: Akash Luitel, Ankur Malik, Nitesh Gupta, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Kranthi Kumar, Nilesh Lamichaney, Lee Yong Lepcha, Liyan Khan, Rajiv Malay, Md Saptulla, Nasun Tamang, Rahul Tamang, Pankaj Kumar Rawat, Anwesh Sharma, Sumit Singh, Chitiz Tamang, Palzor Tamang, and Ashish Thapa.

Railways: Avinash Yadav (c), Shubham Choubey, Shivam Chaudhary, Mrunal Devdhar, Arindam Ghosh, Amit Mishra, Mohammad Saif, Akshat Pandey, Akash Pandey, Pratham Singh, Vikrant Rajput, Ananta Saha, Himanshu Sangwan, Saurabh Singh, Karn Sharma, Karan Thakur, Vivek Singh, Upendra Yadav, Yuvraj Singh.

Arunachal Pradesh: Neelam Obi (c), Suraj Tayam, Rajesh Bishnoi, Techi Doria, Indiya Toku, Techi Kagung, Rakesh Kumar, Techi Neri, Kumar Nyompu, Momar Ori, Manvan Patel, Akhilesh Sahani, Nazeeb Saiyed, Song Tacho, Nabam Tatang, Licha Tehi, Yab Niya, Kamsha Yangfo.

Meghalaya: Punit Bisht, Aryan Bora, Anish Charak, Akash Choudhary, Nicky Dann, Ram Gurung, Himan Phukan, Chirag Khurana, Kishan Lyngdoh, Shaisngi Lyngdoh, Purajit Mandal, Kilco Marak, Morningstar Khongwir, Wanlambok Nongkhlaw, Wellmanson Passah, Prolin Phanjom, Dwaraka Ravi Teja, Dippu Sangma, Tengchan Sangma, Chengkam Sangma, Pringsang Sangma, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique.

Andhra Pradesh: Striker Bharat (c), S Ashish, Ashwin Hebbar, Bandaru Ayyappa, Ricky Bhui, Uppara Girinath, Girinath Reddy, CR Gnaneshwar, Karan Shinde, Maheep Kumar, Manish Golamaru, Mohammad Rafi, Naren Reddy, Prithvi Raj, Yash Sandeep, KV Sasikanth, Cheepurapalli Stephen, Pinninti Tapaswi, Thanneru Vamsi Krishna, Ahitesh Varma, and Tripurana Vijay.

Bengal: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Abishek Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Sudip Chatterjee, Nilkantha Das, Abhishek Das, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Habib Gandhi, Karan Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Sayan Mondal, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Pradipta Pramanik, Geet Puri, Abhishek Raman, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Kazi Saifi, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Manoj Tiwary.

Gujarat: Bhargav Merai (c), Het Patel (vc), Rujul Bhatt, Saurav Chauhan, Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Desai, Chintan Gaja, Manan Hingrajia, Manprit Juneja, Roosh Kalaria, Umang Kumar, Jayveer Parmar, Kathan Patel, Tejas Patel, Karan Patel, Priyesh Patel, Abhinav Tandel, and Parth Vaghani.

Baroda: Kedar Dhevdhar, Vishnu Solanki, Pratyush Kumar, Shivalik Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Dhruv Patel, Mitesh Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Babasafikhan Pathan (wk), Atit Sheth, Bhargav Bhatt, Parth Kohli, Shashwat Rawat, Soyeb Sopariya, Kartik Kakade, Gurjindersingh Mann, Jyotsnil Singh, Ninad Rathwa, and Akshay More.

Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Vishnu Vinod (wk), Anand Krishnan, Rohan Kunnumel Vatsal Govind, Rahul P, Salman Nizar, Sanju Samson, Jalaj Saxena, Sijo Mon Joseph, Akshay K C, Mithun, Basil NP, Nideesh M D, Manu Krishnan, Basil Thampi Fanoos F, Sreeshanth S, Akshay Chandran, Varun Nayanar K), Anand Jospeh Vinoop Manoharan, Arun M, Vaishak Chandran.

Karanataka: Manish Pandey (c), Samarth, Mayank, Karun Nair, Padikkal, Siddharth KV, Nischal, Aneeshwar Gautam, Shubhang, Gowtham, Gopal, Suchith, Cariappa, Sharath Srinivas, Sharath BR, Prasidh Krishna, Ronit Mor, Venkatesh M, Vyshak and Vidyadhar Patil.

Maharashtra: Ankeet Bawane (Captain), Rahul Tripathi, Yash Nahar, Pavan Shah, Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Vishant More (wicket-keeper), Satyajeet Bachhav, Avdhoot Dandekar (wicket-keeper), Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Mukesh Choudhary, Ashay Palkar, Pradeep Dadhe, Divyang Hinganekar, Yash Kshirsagar, Vishal Gite, Nikit Dhumal, Siddhesh Veer, Manoj Ingale, Vicky Ostwal, Kaushal Tambe.

Haryana: Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Shubham Rohilla, Rohit Parmod Sharma, Nitesh Hooda, Nishant Sindhu, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Kapil Hooda, Ashok Sandhu, Ravi Balhara, Ajit Chahal, Anshul Kamboj, Amit Rana, Shivam Chauhan, Jayant Yadav.

Jharkhand: Saurabh Tiwary (c), Virat Singh, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Suraj, Anukul Roy, Kumar Kushagra, Nazim Siddiqui, Ashish Kumar, Manishi, Sushant Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Utkarsh Singh, Bal Krishna, Pankaj Kishor Kumar, Sahil Raj, Vikash Vishal.

Puducherry: Gonnabattula Chiranjeevi, Damodaren Rohit, Paras Dogra, Pavan Deshpande, Madhavan Manohar, A Aravinddaraj, Suboth Bhati, Fabid Ahmed, Gurvinder Singh, Neyan Shyam Kangayan, Astish Rajiv, Sagar Trivedi, Sagar Udeshi. Arvind Kothandapani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Premraj Rajavelu, R Ragupathy, Raghu Sharma, Vengadeshwaran.

Bihar: Babul Kumar, Mangal Mahrour, Yashasvi Rishav, Ashutosh Aman, Bipin Saurabh, Nikhil Anand, Lakhan Raja, Pratyush Singh, Sachin Kumar, Abhijeet Saket, Sakibul Gani, Rishav Raj, Malay Raj, Harsh Singh.

Goa: Snehal Suhas Kauthankar (c), Sumiran Amonkar, Amogh Sunil Desai, Prathamesh Gawas, Aditya Kaushik, Darshan Misal, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shubham Ranjane, Amit Yadav, Shrikant Wagh, Samar Shravan Dubhashi, Eknath Kerkar, Felix Alemao, Harshad Hanumant Gadekar, Lakshay Garg, Amulya Pandrekar, Vishambar Kahlon, Heramb Parab, Vijesh Prabhudessai, Malliksab Sirur.

Himachal Pradesh: Nikhil Gangta, Ankit Kalsi, Praveen Thakur, Ekant Sen, Nitin Sharma, Abhimanyu Rana, Rishi Dhawan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Raghav Dhawan, Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Guletiya, Arpit Guleria, Gurvinder Singh, Akash Vashisht, Shubham Arora, Sidharth Sharma.

Manipur: Samson Singh, Sheiteendra Singh, Kishan Thokchom, Nirisingh Yadav, Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Nitesh Sedai, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Rex Singh, Sultan Karim, Al Bashid Muhammed, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam, Thomas Moirangthem, Prafullomani Singh, Bonny Chingangbam, Bimol Singh, Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Thokchom Santosh.

Nagaland: Rongsen Jonathan, Mungkham Phom, Sedezhalie Rupero, Hokaito Zhimomi, Imliwati Lemtur, Shrikant Mundhe, Chetan Bist, Temjentoshi Jamir, Abu Nechim, Tahmeed Rahman, Chopise Hopongkyu, Khrievitso Kense, Nzanthung Mozhui, Magaho Chisthi.

Chattisgarh: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Ashutosh Singh, Akhil Herwadkar, Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Anuj Tiwary, Shubham Agarwal, Lavin Coster, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Veer Pratap Singh, Ravi Kiran, Sumit Rulkar, Shakeeb Ahmed, Sanjeet Desai, Sanindhya Hurkat, Sourabh Majumdar, Shahbaz Hussain, Vishvas Malik.

Hyderabad: Tanmay Agarwal (c), Tilak Varma, Alankrit Agarwal, Jaweed Ali, Kartikeya Kak, Akshath Reddy, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Adul Ela Ali Quraisi, Rahul Buddhi, Hanuma Vihari, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prateek Reddy, Himalay Agarwal, Mehdi Hassan, Mickil Jaiswal, Chama V Milind, Chinntla Rakshann Readdi, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, PS Chaitanya Reddy.

Punjab: Abhijeet Garg, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Jiwanjot Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Mandeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Gurnoor Brar, Sanvir Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Baltej Singh Dhanda, Prabhsinran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Vinay Choudhary, Prerit Dutta, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Ashwani Kumar.

Assam: Pallavkumar Das, Rishav Das, Riyan Parag, Gokul Sharma, Swarupam Purkayastha, Kunal Saikai (c), Hrishikesh Tamuli, Roshan Alam, Pritam Das, Denish Das, Arup Das, Amlanjyoti Paresh Das, Saahil Jain, Ranjit Mali, Subham Mandal, Mukhtar Hussain, Sidharth Sarmah.

Chandigarh: Manan Vohra (c), Arslan Khan, Shivam Bhambri, Harnoor Singh, Sarul Kanwar, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh, Arjit Pannu, Jaskaranvir Singh, Raj Bawa, Yuvraj Choudhary, Shresth Nirmohi, Aman Bharti, Gaurav Gambhir, Gaurav Puri, Jagjit Singh, Amrit Lubana.

Jammu & Kashmir: Ian Dev Singh (c), Abdul Samad, Abid Mushtaq, Auqib Nabi, Akash Choudhary, Ram Dayal, Fazil Rashid, Henan Nazir, Mujtaba Yousuf, Parvez Rasool, Shubham Pundir, Qamran Iqbal, Suryansh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Sahil Lotra, Shivansh Sharma, Taizeem Tak, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Jatin Wadhwan, Yudhvir Singh.

Rajasthan: Ashok Menaria (c), Mahipal Lomror, Khaleel Ahmed, Anirudh Singh, Anirudh Singh, Rajesh Bishnoi, Aniket Choudhary, Chandrapal Singh, Aditya Garhwal, Deepak Hooda, Mohit Jain, Deepak Karwasara, Yash Kothari, Abhimanyu Lamba, Menender Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Samarpit Joshi, Shubham Sharma, Rituraj Singh, Manav Suthar, Tanveer Ul-Haq.

Odisha: Subhranshu Senapati (c), Sandeep Pattnaik, Shantanu Mishra, Govinda Poddar, Debabrata Pradhan, Ashish Rai, Abhishek Raut, Anurag Sarangi, Basant Mohanty, Anshuman Rath, Rajesh Dhuper, Sujit Lenka, Jayanta Behera, Subham Nayak, Pappu Roy, Rajesh Mohanty, Rakesh Pattnaik, Debasis Samantray, Tarani Sa.

Services: Anshul Gupta, Devender Lohchab, Mumtaz Qadir, Ravi Chauhan, Shubham Rohilla, Hardik Rajeev Sethi, Shamsher Yadav, Vikash Yadav, Irfan Khan, Rajat Paliwal, Mohit Ahlawat, Arun Bamal, Koteshwar Rao, Pulkit Narang, Sachidanand Pandey, Diwesh Pathania, Poonam Poonia, Arjun Sharma, Nitin Yadav, Sagar Sharma, Shivam Tiwari, Rahul Singh, Rahul Singh.

Uttarakhand: Jay Bista (c), Dikshanshu Negi, Avneesh Sudha, Himanshu Bisht, Robin Bist, Kunal Chandela, Deepak Dhopala, Kamal Singh, Nikhil Kohli, Akash Madhwal, Mayank Mishra, Deepesh Nainwal, Dipankar Ramola, Saurabh Rawat, Arya Sethi, Shivam Khurana, Swapnil Singh, Tanush Gusain, Agrim Tiwari.

Madhya Pradesh: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Rajat Patidar, Anubhav Agarwal, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshad Khan, Puneet Datey, Yash Dubey, Gaurav Yadav, Mihir Hirwani, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Himanshu Mantri, Ishwar Pandey, Rameez Khan, Ajay Rohera, Parth Sahani, Kuldeep Sen, Shumham Sharma, Rakesh Thakur, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer.

Tripura: KB Pawan (c), Rajat Dey, Amit Ali, Saurabh Das, Bikramkumar Das, Dipayan Debbarma, Subham Ghosh, Bishal Ghosh, Samit Gohel, Sanjay Majumdar, Manisankar Murasingh, Chiranjit Paul, Sankar Paul, Rana Dutta, Ajoy Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Nirupam Sen Choudhary, Rahil Shah, Samrat Singha, Ashsih Yadav.

