Ranji Trophy 2022: Jonty Sidhu Fights on as Delhi Stare at Group League Exit

New Delhi: Dogged southpaw Jonty Sidhu stood between Delhi and elimination as the multiple-time champions were reduced to 223 for eight, still 28 runs behind Jharkhand’s 251 on the second day of the group H Ranji Trophy match here on Friday. Having already conceded first innings lead against Tamil Nadu, if Delhi fails to get three points from this game, they have to go for an outright win as another one point would ensure sure-shot exit from group stage.

Jonty, who had also scored a half-century against Tamil Nadu in the opening game, was batting on 78 off 176 balls with six fours and two sixes to his credit. He shared a 77-run eighth wicket partnership with Vikas Mishra (21, 117 balls), who was trapped leg before by a Shahbaz Nadeem (23.1-6-58-3) arm ball before stumps were drawn on Day 2 proceedings.

Advertisement

Delhi managed only 195 runs through the day but at one point were reduced to 146 for seven before Jonty and Mishra held forte. Primarily, an on-side player, Jonty’s best shot was a crunchy square drive off left-arm seamer Sushant Mishra, bisecting the deep third man and deep point, who were there to save a single.

He also was severe on spinners with two huge sixes over long-on as Mishra also gave him support. On the third day morning, it will be up to Jonty to take Delhi to 252 and then take it from there on after ensuring three points.

TN take control over Chattisgarh

Baba Aparajith’s 166 and Shahrukh Khan’s 69 took Tamil Nadu to a commanding 470 and then reduced Chattisgarh to 105 for five with spinners M Siddharth and Ravi Srinivasan Sai Kishore getting two wickets each. They still need 215 runs to avoid follow-on . Brief Scores: Jharkhand 1st Innings 251 vs Delhi 223/8 (Jonty Sidhu 78 batting, Shahbaz Nadeem 3/58).

Tamil Nadu 1st Innings 470 (Baba Aparajith 166, Baba Indrajith 101, Shahrukh Khan 69) vs Chattisgarh 105/5 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 47, M Siddharth 2/47, R Sai Kishore 2/20).

Advertisement

.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here