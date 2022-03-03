Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score Round 3 Day 1 Latest Updates: Chhattisgarh Win Toss, Elect to Bat Against Delhi

Jharkhand also stunned Delhi in a nail-biting contest.

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani singlehandedly carried Mumbai to the top of the points table as the 44-time champions thrashed Goa by 119 runs after having conceded a 164-run first-innings lead in their group D match.

Mulani had match figures of 11 for 167 (6/107 and 5/60) along with a crucial half-century and a 116-run ninth-wicket stand with fellow spinner Tanush Kotian (98 and 4 wickets) that took Mumbai to 395 for nine and leaving Goa with a tricky 232-run chase on the final day.

However, Goa managed only 112 runs in 48 overs, giving full six points to the heavyweights.

Mumbai are on top of group D with nine points from two games while Saurashtra, by virtue of an innings victory, got seven against Odisha and are second with eight points.

Dhruv Shorey’s counter-attacking hundred set up a fitting final hour but old warhorse Shahbaz Nadeem’s second five-wicket haul enabled Jharkhand to oust Delhi from quarterfinal contention with a thrilling 15-run win in the final over of their Ranji Trophy group H encounter in Guwahati on Sunday.

While Shorey should be credited for his superb 136 off 177 balls that kept Delhi in hunt for a tough score of 335 but they wilted under pressure during the final half an hour when Nadeem (5/83 in 31 overs) and fellow left-arm orthodox spinner Anukul Roy (2/71 in 20.4 overs) brilliantly closed down the run-scoring opportunities.

Delhi skipper Pradeep Sangwan was coolly stumped by debutant wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra after he failed to get going. Nadeem’s 10-wicket match haul ensured that Jharkhand, with full six points, stay in contention for a knockout berth when they lock horns with Tamil Nadu (6 points) in their last game.

However, both teams will want that Delhi at least stop Chattisgarh (7 points and current group toppers) from going beyond a point.

