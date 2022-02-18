LIVE: Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 1, Day 2 Latest Updates - Ajinkya Rahane Falls For 129

Haryana 380/4 vs Tripura
YR Sharma unbeaten on 121, while Kapil Hooda is batting in 84. On Day 1, SR Chauhan contributed 71, Opener Sagar Rohilla made 61 off 71 for Haryana.
Vidarbha 26/0 vs Uttar Pradesh 301
UP were bailed out by Rinku Singh’s 65 and Aksh Deep Nath’s 91. They were eventually all out for 301. For Vidarbha, Aditya Sarvate picked 5/43
Maharashtra 320/6 vs Assam
Maharashtra ride on debutant Pawan Shah’s 188*, while Mukhtar Hussain picked four wickets for Assam
Odisha 70/5 vs Goa 181
Goa were bundled out for 181 courtesy Basant Mohanty’s 3/27. KD Eknath top-scored for Gao with 76, Odihsa in trouble now with Lakshya Garg and Shubham Ranjane taking two wickets each
Andhra 118/4 vs Rajasthan 275
UM S Girinath batting on 55 for Andhra. On Day 1, RK Bishnoi top-scored with 54 for Rajasthan while for Andhra Stephen picked 5/51 and Manish Golamaru added 2/109
Uttarakhand 80/2 vs Services 176
Uttarakhand in strong position early on Day 2. On Day 1, Devender Lohchab’s 76 was not enough as Services were packed for 176. Deepak Dhapola was the wrecker in chief with 4/24, while D Negi added two wickets.
Punjab 27/0 vs Himachal Pradesh 354
Abhishek Sharma in focus as Punjab start their first innings. On Day 1 Himachal were driven by skipper Ankit Kalsi’s 88 and AP Vashisht’s 78. For Punjab, Baltej Singh took 5/61
Kerala 138/2 vs Meghalaya 148 all out
Kerala extend lead over Meghalaya with opener Rahul P batting on 107*. On Day 1 With the ball, Edhen Apple Tom claimed 4/41, Manu Krishnan 3/34 and S Sreesanth 2/40. For Meghalaya Punit Bisht scored 93.
Karnataka 426/8 vs Railways
On Day 1 Manish Pandey cracked 156 off 121 balls, while Siddharth KV made 147. Tailing waging for KAR currently. 3 wickets for Yuvraj
Pondicherry 343 vs J and K
Pars Dogra top-scored Pondicherry with 108 while S Karthik added 63, Umran Malik picked 3/89.
Mumbai 301/4 vs Saurashtra
Ajinkya Rahane out for 129, taken y Chirag Jani. Sarfaraz Khan going strong at 130.
Bihar 401/3 vs Mizoram
Babul Kumar (142*), S Gani (193*) demolishing Mizoram attack
Nagaland 56/1 vs Sikkim 291/9
Sikkim all out for 302 – Anwesh top-scores with 87. 5/51 for Nagaho.
Manipur 156/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 119 all out
After Arunachal were shot down for 199, despite skipper Obi’s 61, courtesy Kishan’s 4/11, Manipur drive ahead riding on Al Bashid’s 78*
Gujarat 11/0 vs Madhya Pradesh 274
Shubham Sharma made 92, while Rajat Patidar scored 54. For Gujarat, Arzan Nagaswalla picked 5/59.
Bengal 74/6 vs Baroda 181
Manoj Tiwary out for a duck; 4 wickets for Athith Sheth
Hyderabad 346/9 vs Chandigarh
4 wickets for Jagjit Singh Sandhu put Hyderabad tailing waging
Delhi 346/8 vs Tamil Nadu
Lalit Yadav driving Delhi with an unbeaten 87
Jharkhand 8/0 and 169 vs Chhattisgarh 135/4
Chhattisgarh managed a slender lead of just 5 runs as they are bundled out for 174 in their first innings. 5 wickets for Shushant Mishra. Jharkkhand back for their second dig
Bengal 24/1 vs Baroda 181
Pacers Ishan Porel (4/40), Mukesh Kumar (3/33) and Akash Deep (2/63) helped Bengal bundle out Boradoa for 181. For Baroda, Mitesh Patel top scored with 66
Hyderabad 270/7 vs Chandigarh
Hanum Vihari led from the front with 59 while Jagjit Singh Sandhu picked 3.50 and under-19 world cup hero Rajangad Bawa took 2/43
Delhi 297/7 vs Tamil Nadu
Yash Dhull cracked 113 on his FC debut to hog the limelight while Jonty Sidhu made 71, but Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback late in the with Baba Aparajith, M Mohammed taking two wickets apiece
Chhattisgarh 135/4 vs Jharkhand 169
Jharkhand were blown away for 169 by Ajay Mandal’s 4/47, Ravi Kiran’s 2/19, Sumit Ruikar’s 2/43 and Sanidhya Hurkat’s 2/12. While Batting, Hurkat led with the bat as well scoring unbeaten 37*
Bihar 325/3 vs Mizoram
Babul Kumar (123*), S Gani (136*) hit centuries to drive Bihar to a good score on day 1. For Mizoram, Dika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela and Taruwar Kohli were among the wickets
Sikkim 291/9 vs Nagaland
Despite Anwesh’s 87 and Liyan Khan’s 53 Sikkim lost way in late in the day. Nagaho picked 5/40 for Nagaland
Manipur 95/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 119 all out
After Arunachal were shot down for 199, despite skipper Obi’s 61, courtesy Kishan’s 4/11, Manipur drive ahead riding on Al Bashid’s 41
Madhya Pradesh 233/6 vs Gujarat
Shubham Sharma made 92, while Rajat Patidar scored 54. For Gujarat, Arzan Nagaswalla picked 3/49
Kerala 205/1 vs Meghalaya 148 all out
Kerala took lead over Meghalaya with openers Rahul P (91*), Rohan S Kunnummal (107) putting on 201 for the opening wicket. With the ball, Edhen Apple Tom claimed 4/41, Manu Krishnan 3/34 and S Sreesanth 2/40. For Meghalaya Punit Bisht scored 93.
Karnataka 392/5 vs Railways
Manish Pandey was in maurading form as he cracked 156 off 121 balls, while Siddharth KV is unbeaten on 140 off 221 balls. For railways Shivam Chaudhary picked two wickets
Pondicherry 303/6 vs J and K
Pars Dogra top-scored on day for Pondicherry with 108 whule S Karthik added 63, Umran Malik picked 3/79.
Mumbai 257/3 vs Saurashtra
Ajinkya Rahane scored an important 108 while Sarfaraz Khan made an unbeaten 121 to steady Mumbai after early jitters against defending champions Saurashtra.
Odisha 23/2 vs Goa 181
Goa were bundled out for 181 courtsy Basant Mohanty’s 3/27. KD Eknath top-scored for Gao with 76
Andhra 75/2 vs Rajasthan 275
RK Bishnoi top-scored with 54 for Rajasthan while for Andhra Stephen picked 5/51 and Manish Golamaru added 2/109
Uttarakhand 15/1 vs Services 176
Devender Lohchab’s 76 was not enough as Services were packed for 176. Deepak Dhapola was the wrecker in chief with 4/24, while D Negi added two wickets.
Himachal Pradesh 314/6 vs Punjab
Himachal were driven by skipper ankit Kalsi’s 88 and AP Vashisht’s 78. For Punajb, Maynak Markande picked 2/68.
Haryana 324/3 vs Tripura
YR Sharma made 101, while SR Chauhan contributed 71, Opener Sagar Rohilla made 61 off 71 for Haryana.
Uttar Pradesh 268/7 vs Vidarbha
UP were bailed out by Rinku Singh’s 65 and Aksh Deep Nath’s 91. For Vidarbha, Umesh Yadav, A Thakare, A Sarvate picked two wicket each.
Maharashtra 278/5 vs Assam
Maharashtra rode on debutant Pavan Shah’s 165, while Mukhtar Hussain picked three wickets for Assam
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Round 1 Day 2 action from across the nation. Get all the latest scores and updates, Live cricket scores from India’s premier domestic tournament here.
LIVE: Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 1, Day 2 Latest Updates – Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Round 1 Day 2 action from across the nation. Get all the latest scores and updates, Live cricket scores from India’s premier domestic tournament here.
Key Day 1 Wraps
Ishan Porel was the wrecker-in-chief grabbing 4/40 as Bengal pacers shared bulk of spoils to bundle out Baroda for a paltry 181 on day one of their elite Group B Ranji Trophy fixture at the Barabati Stadium here on Thursday.
Skipper Manish Pandey’s blistering 156 and K V Siddharth’s unbeaten 140 helped Karnataka score an imposing 392 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Railways here on Thursday. Sent in to bat, Karnataka saw India Test batter Mayank Agarwal fall early when he was run out for 16. The talented left-hander Devdutt Padikkal looked to be settling down before falling to Yuvraj for 21.
Opener Pawan Shah slammed a sublime 165 on debut to guide Maharashtra to 278 for five on the first day of their Elite Ranji Trophy group G game against Assam here on Thursday.
His Test career at stake, beleaguered India batter Ajinkya Rahane compiled a much-needed century to keep himself in India reckoning while guiding Mumbai to 263 for three against Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy opener here on Thursday. Choosing to bat after winning the toss, Mumbai were also boosted by Sarfaraz Khan’s unbeaten 121 off 219 balls on the first day of their elite group D match
Bengal 24/1 vs Baroda 181
Pacers Ishan Porel (4/40), Mukesh Kumar (3/33) and Akash Deep (2/63) helped Bengal bundle out Boradoa for 181. For Baroda, Mitesh Patel top scored with 66
Hyderabad 270/7 vs Chandigarh
Hanum Vihari led from the front with 59 while Jagjit Singh Sandhu picked 3.50 and under-19 world cup hero Rajangad Bawa took 2/43
Delhi 297/7 vs Tamil Nadu
Yash Dhull cracked 113 on his FC debut to hog the limelight while Jonty Sidhu made 71, but Tamil Nadu made a strong comeback late in the with Baba Aparajith, M Mohammed taking two wickets apiece
Chhattisgarh 135/4 vs Jharkhand 169
Jharkhand were blown away for 169 by Ajay Mandal’s 4/47, Ravi Kiran’s 2/19, Sumit Ruikar’s 2/43 and Sanidhya Hurkat’s 2/12. While Batting, Hurkat led with the bat as well scoring unbeaten 37*
Bihar 325/3 vs Mizoram
Babul Kumar (123*), S Gani (136*) hit centuries to drive Bihar to a good score on day 1. For Mizoram, Dika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela and Taruwar Kohli were among the wickets
Sikkim 291/9 vs Nagaland
Despite Anwesh’s 87 and Liyan Khan’s 53 Sikkim lost way in late in the day. Nagaho picked 5/40 for Nagaland
Manipur 95/1 vs Arunachal Pradesh 119 all out
After Arunachal were shot down for 199, despite skipper Obi’s 61, courtesy Kishan’s 4/11, Manipur drive ahead riding on Al Bashid’s 41
Madhya Pradesh 233/6 vs Gujarat
Shubham Sharma made 92, while Rajat Patidar scored 54. For Gujarat, Arzan Nagaswalla picked 3/49
Kerala 205/1 vs Meghalaya 148 all out
Kerala took lead over Meghalaya with openers Rahul P (91*), Rohan S Kunnummal (107) putting on 201 for the opening wicket. With the ball, Edhen Apple Tom claimed 4/41, Manu Krishnan 3/34 and S Sreesanth 2/40. For Meghalaya Punit Bisht scored 93.
Karnataka 392/5 vs Railways
Manish Pandey was in maurading form as he cracked 156 off 121 balls, while Siddharth KV is unbeaten on 140 off 221 balls. For railways Shivam Chaudhary picked two wickets
Pondicherry 303/6 vs J and K
Pars Dogra top-scored on day for Pondicherry with 108 whule S Karthik added 63, Umran Malik picked 3/79.
Mumbai 257/3 vs Saurashtra
Ajinkya Rahane scored an important 108 while Sarfaraz Khan made an unbeaten 121 to steady Mumbai after early jitters against defending champions Saurashtra.
Odisha 23/2 vs Goa 181
Goa were bundled out for 181 courtsy Basant Mohanty’s 3/27. KD Eknath top-scored for Gao with 76
Andhra 75/2 vs Rajasthan 275
RK Bishnoi top-scored with 54 for Rajasthan while for Andhra Stephen picked 5/51 and Manish Golamaru added 2/109
Uttarakhand 15/1 vs Services 176
Devender Lohchab’s 76 was not enough as Services were packed for 176. Deepak Dhapola was the wrecker in chief with 4/24, while D Negi added two wickets.
Himachal Pradesh 314/6 vs Punjab
Himachal were driven by skipper ankit Kalsi’s 88 and AP Vashisht’s 78. For Punajb, Maynak Markande picked 2/68.
Haryana 324/3 vs Tripura
YR Sharma made 101, while SR Chauhan contributed 71, Opener Sagar Rohilla made 61 off 71 for Haryana.
Uttar Pradesh 268/7 vs Vidarbha
UP were bailed out by Rinku Singh’s 65 and Aksh Deep Nath’s 91. For Vidarbha, Umesh Yadav, A Thakare, A Sarvate picked two wicket each.
Maharashtra 278/5 vs Assam
Maharashtra rode on debutant Pavan Shah’s 165, while Mukhtar Hussain picked three wickets for Assam
Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here