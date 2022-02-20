Ranji Trophy 2022 Live Cricket Score, Round 1, Day 4: Uttarakhan Crush Services by Nine Wickets

LIVE: Ranji Trophy 2022, Round 1, Day 4 Latest Updates – Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage from the fourth and final day of the round 1 of Ranji Trophy 2022 with teams squaring off across various venues in the country. Stick with us for all the latest scores and results. Read More
Uttarakhand have started their Ranji campaign with a big win over Services. In their Elite Group E clash, played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, Uttarakhand overhauled the target of 132 for the loss of one wicket. Opener Jay Bista struck an unbeaten run-a-ball 87 with 13 fours to lead the victory.
Brief Scores: Uttarakhand 248 and 136/1 beat Services 176 and 204 by Nine Wickets
#Karnataka vs Railways - Karnataka 481 and 63/1 trail Railways 426 by 118 runs
#Jammu and Kashmir vs Puducherry - Puducherry 343 and 113/9 lead Jammu and Kashmir 426 by 30 runs
#Saurashtra vs Mumbai - Saurashtra 220 and 105/0 trail Mumbai 544/7d by 219 runs
#Odisha vs Goa - Odisha 189 and 22/0 need 365 runs to win vs Goa 181 and 394/5d
#Andhra vs Rajasthan - Andhra 224 and 100/4 need 268 runs to win vs Rajasthan 275 and 316
#Services vs Uttarakhand - Uttarakhand 248 and 94/1 need 39 runs to win vs Services 176 and 204
#Gujarat vs Madhya Pradesh - Madhya Pradesh 274 and 202/4 lead Gujarat 331 by 145 runs
#Maharashtra vs Assam - Assam 189/5 and 82/3 (following on) trail Maharashtra 413/8d by 85 runs
#Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh - Uttar Pradesh 272/7 and 32/2 trail Vidarbha 548/6d by 215 runs
#Haryana vs Tripura - Tripura 304/4 trail Haryana 556 by 252 runs
#Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh - Himachal Pradesh 354 and 151/5 trail Punjab 526 by 21 runs
#Delhi vs Tamil Nadu - Delhi 452-all out and 8/0, trail Tamil Nadu by 34 runs
#Bihar vs Mizoram in Kolkata - Mizoram 298/7, trail Bihar 686/5d by 388 runs
#Nagaland vs Sikkim in Kolkata - Sikkim 302 and 197/6, trail Nagaland 412 by 87 runs
#Hyderabad vs Chandigarh - Chandigarh 216 ans 21/2, need 380 runs to win against Hyderabad 347 and 269/8d
#Bengal vs Baroda - Bengal 88 and 146/2, need 203 runs to win vs Baroda 181 and 255
Good morning folks. Today is the fourth and final day of the Ranji Trophy Round 1 matches. 19 matches were scheduled for the first round of India’s premier domestic red-ball cricket tournament of which three have ended. Chhattisgarh defeated Jharkhand by eight wickets, Manipur thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 25 runs, and Kerala outclassed Meghalaya by an innings and 66 runs. Few contests seem destined towards draw while others could produce results today. Stick with us for the live updates.
Key Day 3 Wraps
Cheteshwar Pujara endured a horror Saturday after first being dismissed without troubling the scorers and then getting the news of being axed from Indian Test team as defending champions Saurashtra were made to follow-on in a group D Ranji Trophy match by 44-time champions Mumbai.
Having declared their first innings at 544 for 7 riding on Sarfaraz Khan’s 275, Mumbai then dismissed Saurashtra for 220 on the third day with little-known pacer Mohit Avasthi (4/56) and left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (4/55) being wreckers-in-chief.
After being enforced follow-on, Saurashtra gave a better account of themselves in the second innings reaching 105 for no loss at stumps, with openers Snell Patel (64 no) and Harvik Desai (39 batting) at the crease.
Punjab in command
Punjab bowlers complemented superb show by batters to put their team in the driver’s seat against Himachal Pradesh in their group F Ranji Trophy fixture at the Kotla Stadium. Mayank Markande grabbed 2/51, while Baltej Singh and Arshdeep Singh bagged one each to reduce Himachal Pradesh to 151/5 in their second essay, still needing 21 runs to overcome their first innings deficit.
Earlier, resuming on 394/3, Punjab put up a strong show lower down the order to notch 526 in their first innings.
Overnight 62, Mandeep Singh stitched a fine 71-run stand with Sanvir Singh (48) for the sixth wicket before getting out for 84.
Punjab also got significant contributions from Ashwini Kumar (22 not out from 38 balls) and lastman Arshdeep Singh (26 from 27 balls) to go past the 500-run mark and extend their lead to 172 runs.
Shahrukh’s 148-ball 194 powers TN past Delhi
Fresh from a million dollar plus IPL contract and some quality time among world beaters in the Indian dressing room, M Shahrukh Khan showed his wares in red ball format with magnificent 148-ball-194 that ensured first innings lead for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy.
Coming in to bat at number seven with Tami Nadu in deep trouble, Shahrukh soaked up the pressure as he fell just six short of converting his maiden first-class century into a double but put Tamil in front with his 10 sixes and 20 fours.
Using his long levers and brute power, Shahrukh hit some flat sixes that crash landed on the stands and most of it was in the straight arc between long off and long on.
Resuming at a tricky 75 for two on third day after Delhi’s innings ended at a commanding 452, Tamil Nadu made a strong riposte on the third day of the Elite Group H match with the 26-year-old Shahrukh leading the way.
Tamil Nadu were all out for 494 before stumps were called, securing a vital first-innings lead of 42 runs.
Karnataka secures first innings lead
Karnataka secured the first innings lead against Railways despite a ton by Arindam Ghosh (105) and Mohammad Saif’s knock of 84 on the third day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match.
Resuming at the overnight score of 213 for 3, Ghosh and Saif added 81 more runs and kept the Railways on course before leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal broke the 96-run fourth wicket partnership by dismissing the former.
Ghosh’s batting was slow when compared to Friday but he hit two sixes on the trot to reach his ton. Gopal trapped Ghosh leg-before wicket to end a stand that was threatening to take the fight to the Karnataka team.
Left-handed batter Saif continued to bat well and ensured that there were no further losses till lunch as Railways moved to 303 for 4. Vidhyadhar Patil struck after the lunch interval, getting Upendra Yadav (12). Skipper Karn Sharma was caught behind off Patil to leave the team at 329 for 6.
