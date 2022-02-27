Ranji Trophy 2022: Nagaland Rout Arunachal, Top Plate Table

Nagaland thrashed Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 83 runs in the Ranji Trophy here on Sunday to jump to the top of the plate group table.

Seasoned all-rounder Rongsen Jonathan was the star of the final day’s play with a career-best 5/52 as Nagaland bowled out Arunachal Pradesh for 237 runs in their second essay to coast to bonus point win.

Shrikant Mundhe was adjudged Man of the Match for his first innings double century that powered Nagaland to 536/7 declared in reply to Arunachal Pradesh’s 216.

Nagaland now have 13 points, three points ahead of Manipur who had to settle for three points on the basis of their first innings lead over Mizoram.

After taking a 70-run first innings lead, Manipur declared their second innings at 425/9 to set a challenging 496-run target.

In response, Mizoram salvaged a gritty draw with fighting fifties from Uday Kaul (88 not out), Iqbal Abudlla (81) and skipper Taruwar Kohli (69) to return with one point.

Brief Scores:

At Eden Gardens: Bihar 431/9 declared and 263/3; 48.1 overs (Yashasvi Rishav 112 not out, Sakibul Gani 101 not out). Sikkim 673/8 declared; 168 overs (Kranthi Kumar 287, Ashish Thapa 151 not out, Liyan Khan 75, Sumit Singh 56; Abhijeet Saket 3/114). Match drawn.

Points: Sikkim 3, Bihar 1.

At Videocon Academy: Arunachal Pradesh 216 and 237; 92.1 overs (Kamsha Yangfo 74, Nazeeb Saiyed 62; Rongsen Jonathan 5/52). Nagaland won by an innings and 83 runs.

Points: Nagaland 7, Arunachal Pradesh 0.

At Jadavpur University Second Campus, Salt lake: Manipur 197 and 425/9 declared. Mizoram 127 and 302/8; 104.5 overs (Uday Kaul 88 not out, Iqbal Abdulla 81, Taruwar Kohli 69; Bishworjit Konthoujam 4/46, L Kishan Singha 3/65). Match drawn.

Points: Manipur 3, Mizoram 1.

