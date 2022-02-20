Ranji Trophy 2022: Vasisht, Thakur slam tons, Himachal Eke Out Hard-fought Draw vs Punjab

Himachal Pradesh showed strong fightback lower down the order with centuries from Akash Vasisht and Praveen Thakur to salvage a draw against Punjab in their Ranji Trophy group F opener at the Kotla here on Sunday.

Having conceded a 172-run first innings lead, Himachal Pradesh resumed the final day on 151/5 with left-handed all-rounder Vasisht on overnight 36 as he along with Praveen Thakur stitched a match-saving 172 run partnership for the seventh wicket to eke out a hard-fought draw.

Vasisht slammed 15 boundaries en route to his career-best 140 from 196 balls, while wicketkeeper-batter Praveen Thakur struck a fine 103 not out batting at number eight.

Punjab settled for three points by virtue of their first innings lead, while Himachal Pradesh returned with one point.

>Brief Scores

At Palam A Ground: Haryana 556 and 81/1.

Tripura 436; 159 overs (Samit Gohel 122, Rajat Dey 67).

Match drawn. Points Haryana 3. Tripura 1.

At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Himachal Pradesh 354 and 402/8; 115.4 overs (Akash Vasisht 140, Praveen Thakur 103 not out, Nikhil Gangta 42). Punjab 526. Match drawn. Points: Punjab 3, Himachal Pradesh 1.

