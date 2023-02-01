Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 10:14 IST
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Live Cricket Score Quarterfinals Day 2: Akash Deep led Bengal’s impressive show with a four-wicket haul as Jharkhand failed to last three full sessions and folded for a paltry 173 in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal at Eden Gardens on Tuesday. Read More
Karnataka have lost their captain Mayank Agarwal with Uttarakhand landing their first breakthrough of the contest. Agarwal was caught by Kunal Chandela off Abhay Negi. He made 83 off 109. Karnataka 159/1, lead by 43 runs.
A good start from Jharkhand on the second morning of their quarterfinal match with Bengal. Ashish Kumar has made an early breakthrough by trapping opener Kazi Saifi LBW on 1. Bengal 27/1 in 11 Overs, trail by 146 runs.
In Bengaluru, Karnataka enjoyed a dominating first day of play across departments. They skittled Uttarakhand for a mere 116 and then their opening pair drove them into the lead as they finished the day at 123/0 in 26 overs. At stumps, Mayank Agarwal was on 65 while Ravikumar Samarth unbeaten on 54.
In Rajkot, Punjab finished the first day’s play with the scorecard reading 3/0 in 1 over after they bowled out Saurashtra for 303. At stumps, Prabhsimran Singh was unbeaten on 2 and had Naman Dir (1*) for company.
In Indore, Andhra Pradesh will resume on their first innings on overnight score of 262/2 in 88 overs with Ricky Bhui unbeaten on 115 while Kirdant Shinde on 83.
Hosts Bengal are 10/0 in 8 Overs against Jharkhand whom they bowled out for 173 on the opening day at the Eden Gardens. Abhimanyu Easwaran is unbeaten on 7 alongside Kazi Saifi on 1.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the second day of the Ranji Trophy quarterfinals being held across various venues in the country. Stick with us for all the latest score updates through the day.
Parth Bhut shone with the bat and saved Saurashtra the blushes with a gritty century on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Punjab. Bhut was yet to open his account when Saurashtra lost their eighth wicket for 147 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. However, thanks to the 25-year-old left-arm spinner’s unbeaten knock of 111 and his last-wicket partnership of 95 runs with Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (17), the hosts could stretch their total to 303 before getting bowled out with three overs still remaining in the day.
Ricky Bhui scored a century and his association with Karan Shinde helped Andhra overcome the blow dealt by skipper Hanuma Vihari’s injury on day one of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against defending champions Madhya Pradesh. Thanks to Bhui’s unbeaten 115 and Shinde’s 83 not out, Andhra ended the day at a strong 262 for two.
M Venkatesh sizzled with a five-wicket haul as Karnataka produced a sensational bowling effort to bundle out Uttarakhand for a paltry 116 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal. Karnataka were 123 for no loss at stumps.
The 22-year-old Karnataka bowler Venkatesh justified captain Agarwal’s decision to field after winning the toss as he rocked the top-order, removing Avneesh Sudha (17) and Dikshanshu Negi (9) early after Vidhwath Kaverappa (2/17) drew the first blood, dismissing opener Jiwanjot Singh (1).
Vijaykumar Vyshak (1/25) then had Swapnil Singh (0) caught by Samarth R, while Kaverappa cleaned up Aditya Tare (14), as Uttarakhand lost half their side for only 64 in 27.4 overs. Kunal Chandela (31) tried to hold one end but wickets continued to tumble, with Venkatesh returning to strike twice in the 47th over, sending Akhil Rawat (14) and Abhay Negi (1) back to the dressing room.
The Mysore pacer also had Chandela caught by Manish Pandey to put the final nail in Uttarakhand’s coffins as spinner K Gowtham mopped up the tail with two wickets.
