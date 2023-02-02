Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3 Live Score: Shreyas Gopal Eyes 150; Punjab, Bengal, MP All-out

Last Updated: February 02, 2023, 12:46 IST
Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3 Live Score: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarter-finals Day 3. The second day of the knock-out stage saw some exciting scenes across the country. In Indore, a brave Hanuma Vihari stole the show with his single-hand lefty batting after fracturing his wrist. Read More
The play begins after lunch and Andhra Pradesh, Saurashtra and Jharkhand have begun their batting.
Besides Karnataka, all other teams who resumed inning on Thursday have been bowled out. Karnataka have taken a 464-run lead in the first innings with Shreyas Gopal batting at 144.
Andhra bowlers picked up all the remaining 6 wickets to bowl out MP for 379 after a 48-run between Avesh and Kartikeya. However, they couldn’t end the deficit as they still trail by 151 runs.
Gopal is batting on 144 as Karnataka’s lead goes past 460 runs. They are looking to outsmart Uttarakhand by an innings margin.
Saurashtra have bowled out Punjab for 431. The visitors have taken a healthy lead of 128 runs in the first innings.
Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh falls prey to Dharmendrasinh Jadeja at a score of 91. Mayank Markande and Vinay Choudhary also went after making little contributions. Sidhharth Kaul and Baltej Singh, the last Punjab batting pair, adding some more runs to the lead that has gone past 120.
After the regular batters are gone, the likes of Avesh Khan and Kumar Karthikeyan are building a partnership here. The camaraderie has grown 48-run stronger with the duo getting easy boundaries across the field. However, MP still trail by 152 runs
Jharkhand have bowled out Bengal for 328. That’s a stunning comeback from the visitors on the morning of day 3 but the hosts have taken a healthy lead of 155. For Jharkhand, Ashish Kumar picked up three wickets while the likes of Rahul Shukla and Supriyo Chakraborty bagged 2 wickets apeice.
The dominance of Karnataka continues as ton-up Shreyas Gopal remains strong at crease. The hosts though lost wicketkeeper-batter BR Sharath this morning, their lead has gone past 400 runs.
Andhra Pradesh bowlers have managed to pick four more wickets in the morning session. Aditya Shrivastava was the first man to fall, dismissed by KV Sasikanth while Prithvi Raj took down Harsh Gawli. The likes of Saransh Jain and Anubhav Agrawal too fell cheaply. The defending champions still trail by 200 runs with 8 wickets down.
Shahbaz Ahmed shines again with the bat. The lanky all-rounder gets a half-century in a crucial quarter-final to maintain Bengal’s dominance.
Dharmendrasinh Jadeja cleans up Anmol Malhotra for 41. The first blow to Punjab this morning and Saurashtra are taking the edge slowly and steadily.
Punjab skipper Mandeep Singh brings up his fifty in the morning session of the third day. His partner Anmol Malhotra also gets into the grove with four boundaries in the session to enter into the 40s. Punjab extend their lead past 50 runs.
In Bengaluru, Karnataka are dominating with the bat. The hosts resumed the innings on 474/5 with Shreyas Gopal batting at 103 and was accompanied by Sharath BR. Abhay Negi bowls the first over of the day for Uttarakhand.
Punjab take the field with their overnight score of 336/5. Captain Mandeep Singh and Anmol Malhotra will eye their respective half-centuries. Chirag Jani opens Saurahstra attack.
A day after Hanuma Vihari’s heroics, the Andhra bowlers are looking to bundle out defending champions Madhya Pradesh as soon as possible. MP resume innings on 144/4. Aditya Shrivastava and Anubhav Agarwal walk out to bat. Nitish Reddy opens the attack for Andhra.
Hosts Bengal resumes innings at 257/6 on day 3. Shahbaz Ahmed and Akash Ghatak walk out to bat.
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Quarterfinals Day 3.
In Bengaluru, skipper Mayank Agarwal (83) was involved in a 159-run opening partnership with Ravikumar Samarth (82) before Devdutt Padikkal (69) and Nikin Jose (62) too scored half-centuries as Karnataka ended the day at 474 for five.
None of the Uttarakhand bowlers seemed effective against the batter-heavy Karnataka side at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, with pace bowler Deepak Dhapola, who had career-best figures of 8/35 in an innings during the Ranji Trophy group phase this season, returning empty-handed on Wednesday.
In Kolkata, Bengal reached a comfortable spot after bowling out Jharkhand for 173. A 136-run stand between Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Kumar Gharami gave Bengal the much-needed boost as they posted 257/6 at stumps.
In the Saurashtra vs Punjab game, the visitors have taken a 28-run lead in the first innings after bowling out the Arpit Vasavada-led side for 303. The opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Naman Dhir mounted 212 runs for the first wicket, nothing up their respective hundreds. Skipper Mandeep Singh was batting on 44, accompanied by Anmol Malhotra (20), as Punjab posted 336/5 at stumps on Wednesday.
For Saurashtra, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (2/82) and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya (2/63) picked up two wickets each while Parth Bhut (1/77) found a wicket.
