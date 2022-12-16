Ranji Trophy: Debutant Vaisakh Chandran, Veteran Jalaj Saxena Run Riot as Kerala Beat Jharkhand

Domestic stalwart Jalaj Saxena returned with a match haul of nine wickets while debutant off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran claimed a second innings five-for as Kerala beat Jharkhand by 85 runs in their Ranji Trophy Group C match on Friday.

After the impressive figures of 5/75 in the first innings, the 36-year-old medium pacer returned with 4/56 in the second essay.

It complemented Chandran’s splendid show of 5/57 as Jharkhand folded for 237 in 61.2 in their tall chase of 323.

It was the 26-year-old off-spinner who ripped the Jharkhand top-five and reduced them to 102/5 inside 27 overs to derail their chase early on.

In-form India batter Ishan Kishan, who scored a century in the first essay, opened the innings for Jharkhand in their big chase.

However, Chandran had his say and revelled on the fourth day wicket, first inflicting a double blow in Kishan (22) and Kumar Suraj (0) within the span of three deliveries.

Continuing his assault, Chandran cleaned up the other Jharkhand opener Nazim Siddiqui (17), and dismissed Saurabh Tiwary (37) and Utkarsh Singh (0) in four deliveries en route to his splendid figures of 17-1-57-5.

Thereafter, Saxena, the Ranji veteran made his presence felt removing skipper Virat Singh (32) and Shahbaz Nadeem (0) in successive deliveries to further compound Jharkhand’s misery.

Needing 211 runs with three wickets in hand, Jharkhand revived their chase with wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra playing a lone hand in a gritty 92 from 116 balls (12×4, 1×6).

But he ran out of support once Manishi (23) was trapped by Basil Thampi that halted their partnership for 119 runs.

Kushagra also fell eight runs shy of a century as Jharkhand folded in 61.2 overs.

Resuming the day at 60/1, Kerala declared their first innings for 187/7. Rohan Prem scored a brisk 86-ball 74. For Jharkhand Shahbaz Nadeem returned with 5/79.

Brief Scores

At Ranchi: Kerala 475 and 187/7 declared; 36 overs (Rohan Prem 74, Sanju Samson 15; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/79) b Jharkhand 340 and 237; 61.2 overs (Kumar Kushagra 92; Vaisakh Chandran 5/57, Jalaj Saxena 4/56) by 85 runs.

Points: Kerala 6, Jharkhand 0.

