Ranji Trophy, Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Day 1: Short-pitched Bowling is a Part of Our Strategy - Sandeep Warrier

Just one over into play and the Ranji Trophy fixture between Delhi and Tamil Nadu at the Arun Jaitley Stadium was halted due to bad lights. The break wasn’t a long one though as the players returned back to the field in about 10 minutes.

But the morning conditions favoured Tamil Nadu who had put Delhi into bat as they reduced the hosts to 3/2 after Vignesh first got rid of Anuj Rawat and then Yash Dhull.

Also Read | ‘Don’t Know Why I Went Unsold’: Sandeep Sharma Expresses Disappointment After Failing to Attract Bid in IPL Auction

Advertisement

Rawat was caught at gully for 3 while the skipper was undone for a zero after being caught behind. But it was opener Dhruv Shorey and the middle-order batter Jonty Sindhu who provided the much-needed resistance and stitched a stand of 105 runs for the third wicket before Sidhu eventually departed for 57.

Delhi then began to lose wickets at regular intervals as the Tamil Nadu pacers and especially Sandeep Warrier peppered the home side’s batting unit with some short pitched bowling. Warrier later said that bowling short pitch deliveries was a part of the team’s plan.

“Basically, we were trying to keep it simple. We were trying to dry up the runs," Warrier answered to a CricketNext question after the day’s play.

“From the first match, we had planned to go with that strategy. Last year, we had tried a lot of things but missed out on that short pitch bowling plan, so this year we planned that we will use it in almost every game and every pitch," he added.

Advertisement

The pacer castled Himmat Singh who was looking in decent touch with a peach of a delivery that deviated into the right-hander a bit. He was out for 25. Asked about the same, Warrier explained how he planned and executed that particular ball.

“I was feeling a bit exhausted so, Vijay (Shankar) and Baba Indrajith suggested me to bowl normal lengths. I tried to bowl the first ball as a normal outswinger but that didn’t really happen. So, I decided to try and bowl an inswinger and it worked for me," he explained.

Advertisement

Also Read | AUS v SA, 2nd Test: Australian Pacer Mitchell Starc Injures Finger; Doubtful for Third Test

Shorey who notched up a half-century for the hosts talked about his partnership with Sidhu and added that Delhi now need to add as many runs as they can after ending the first day at 212/6.

“It just the matter of partnerships. You have to spend time in the middle and this was the only discussion we had. We are now focusing on adding as many runs as we can," he said.

Advertisement

Both Vignesh and Warrier have so far picked three wickets apiece in the innings.

Brief Scores: In Delhi: Delhi 1st Innings 212/6 in 76 overs (Dhruv Shorey 66, Jonty Sidhu 57, Sandeep Warrier 3/59; L Vignesh 3/42) vs Tamil Nadu.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here