Ranji Trophy Final: Chinnaswamy Crowd Reacts to Deepak Chahar's Stroll, Pacer's Reaction is Epic | WATCH

One of the most expensive buys at the IPL auctions, Deepak Chahar turned out to be a disappointment for Chennai Superkings. He got injured a few days later during the T20I series against West Indies and was recovering well, when he was hit by another injury and was ruled out from the entire IPL 2022. Chennai had spent 14 crores on this seamer and here he was recuperating in NCA.

Nonetheless, Chahar has shown signs of recovery and was even seen taking down a stroll at the sidelines of Chinnaswamy Stadium which is also hosting the Ranji Trophy final between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh.

As soon as he made his way, fans started chanting “CSK CSK" which shows how popular he is in this part of the country. Chahar too waved to the fans before sporting a wide grin on his face. He was bought for INR 14 Crore by CSK, but didn’t play a single game. He also was ruled out of South Africa series where the youngsters like Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh got an opportunity, however, they too failed to make it to the playing eleven. Now it needs to be seen when Chahar gets fit. Unlike other bowlers, Chahar can be effective with the new ball and also bats well lower down the order.

Chahar was an integral part of CSK’s fourth championship win in IPL 2021, claiming 14 wickets from 15 games at an economy of 8.35. He was the team’s PowerPlay enforcer with the ball and also an able lower-order hitter, which got the franchise to spend Rs 14 crore to pick him at the mega auction ahead of this season.

In his absence, the defending champions have won just one game out of five in the ongoing season. However, the Chennai team management has made it clear that it has not sought a replacement for Chahar.

