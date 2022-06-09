Ranji Trophy Quarter-Final: Mumbai Create World Record, Beat Uttarakhand By 725 Runs

One of the powerhouses of Indian domestic cricket, the Mumbai Ranji Trophy squad has made headlines as they created a world record by thrashing Uttarakhand by a mammoth 725-run in Ranji Trophy Quarter-final. They bowled out their opponent for a lowly 69, hence overcoming New South Wales’ record which came way back in 1929/30 when they defeated Queensland by 685 runs.

In fact, Mumbai posted this humungous target for Uttarakhand after captain Prithvi Shaw (72) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (103) produced another bright performance with the bat. They declared the innings on 261/3 and struck Uttarakhand quick.

For Uttarakhand, such was the collapse that only wicket-keeper Shivam Khurana (25 not out) and Chandela could reach the double-figure mark. Mumbai’s medium pacer Mohit Awasthi (1/5) also played his part to perfection. Parkar was adjudged as the player of the match.

Mumbai will now meet Uttar Pradesh in the semi-final of the prestigious domestic competition. Earlier Mumbai had piled up 647/8 declared in their first essay, riding on maiden double hundred from debutant Suved Parkar (252) and Sarfaraz Khan ton (173).

Kulkarni (3/11) along with in-form left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3/15) and off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3/13) grabbed three wickets apiece as none of the Uttarakhand batters showed any spine.

Kulkarni wreaked havoc as he first castled opener Kamal Singh (0) and then trapped rival skipper Jay Bista (0) in front of the wickets, with the opposition tottering at 1/2. He then cleaned up Robin Bist (3) with a delivery that jagged backed in as Uttarakhand was starring at a huge defeat.

In-form Mulani, who had grabbed a fifer in the first innings, got into the act and ran through the middle-order. His victims included Kunal Chandela (21), Dikshanshu Negi (5) and Mayank Mishra (0). Wickets kept tumbling for the hill state even as Kotian dismissed three lower-order batters in quick succession and also grabbed the final wicket of Agrim Tiwari to cap off a historic win for his side.

