Ranji Trophy Quarterfinal: Sarfaraz Khan Scores Century, Netizens Laud Cricketer for 1632 Runs Since Jan 2020

Batter Sarfaraz Khan continued his superb run in the Ranji Trophy 2022 for Mumbai as he went onto score another century to put his team in complete control on Day 2 of the second quarterfinal against Uttarakhand on Tuesday. In five games so far, he has amassed 704 runs at an incredible average of 140.80, which included three centuries and a half-century. Moreover, he also has the highest individual score of 275 this season and played a key role in Mumbai reaching the knockouts this season. On Tuesday, Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 153 off 205 balls, an innings that included 14 fours and four sixes.

Advertisement

His exploits set Twitter on fire with several fans and journalist lauding him on Twitter.

Since 2020, he has played ten Ranji Trophy games and his record has been plain sensational.

153 against Uttarakhand

- 165 against Odisha

- 63, 48 against Goa

- 275 against Saurashtra

- 177, 6 against Madhya Pradesh

- 78, 25 against Saurashtra

- 226* against Himachal Pradesh

- 301* against Uttar Pradesh

- 36 against Tamil Nadu

- 8, 71* against Karnataka

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here