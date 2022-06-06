Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Round-up Day 1: Ton-up Parkar Puts Mumbai on Top; MP Pacers Restrict Punjab to 219

Mumbai batter Suved Parkar slammed a century on his debut to put Mumbai in a strong position against Uttarakhand on the first day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final. Parkar displayed his magnificent strokeplay during his 104-run knock as it was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes. The 21-year-old took complete advantage of the early life given by Uttarakhand as he anchored the innings during his 218-ball stay in the middle.

On the day, he also joined the likes of his skipper and coach Amol Mazumdar to score a hundred on Ranji debut.

Advertisement

Also Read | If You’re a Big Name, Then You Should Play Cricket Like That: Kapil Slams Rahul, Rohit And Kohli’s Batting Approach in T20

Armaan Jaffer (60) and Sarfaraz Khan (69 not out) also slammed half-centuries as the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners dominated the day and the trio justified skipper Prithvi Shaw’s decision to bat first.

Mumbai lost Shaw (20) early. Shaw scored a boundary on the first ball — a cover drive off Deepak Dhapola (3/53) — and then hammered two more fours in the opening over.

Jaiswal (35) became Dhapola’s second victim and fell just before lunch. Jaiswal hammered six boundaries before being caught by Swapnil Singh at second slip.

While in the other match, young Sudip Gharami finally did justice to his talent with a maiden first-class hundred that steered Bengal to a commanding 310 for one against Jharkhand on day 1.

Advertisement

Jharkhand’s pedestrian effort with the ball also helped Bengal’s cause as Gharami, who had a highest score of 27 in his four previous appearances, showed fine temperament and impressive technique en route his unbeaten 106-run knock that came off 204 balls with 13 fours and a six.

Also Read | Rohit, Kohli and Pujara Got to Find The Touch to Give India a Chance Against England: Brad Hogg

Advertisement

The stylish Anushtup Majumdar (85 batting, 139 balls) also played attractive shots as they added 178 runs for the unbroken second-wicket stand.

In the third quarterfinal, Madhya Pradesh fast bowlers Anubhav Agarwal and Puneet Datey scalped three wickets apiece to restrict Punjab to 219 on the opening day. For Punjab, recently crowned IPL champions Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill departed cheaply on just 9. While Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma (47) and Anmolpreet Singh (47) put on 81 runs for the second wicket to steady the ship.

Advertisement

Wickets kept tumbling like a pack of cards, as from 98 for 2, Punjab slumped to 166 for 6.

With their back against the wall, Sanvir Singh and wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra played patient knocks of 41 and 27 respectively to save Punjab from humiliation.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here