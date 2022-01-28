Ranji Trophy to be Held in Two Phases, Knockouts in June: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

Lifting the uncertainty surrounding the fate of Ranji Trophy, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced that this season the country’s premier domestic red-ball cricket tournament will indeed be conducted in two phases.

Ranji Trophy, comprising 38-first-class teams, was scheduled to start on January 13 but was indefinitely postponed in light of the rising coronavirus cases in India caused by a new variant named omicron.

While the league stage will be conducted first, the knockouts (quarterfinals, semifinals and the final) will he held later in June.

“The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June," Shah was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.

Shah said his team is working to ensure the health of the stakeholders isn’t compromised in light of the coronavirus pandemic and at the same timer ensure a high-profile tournament like Ranji Trophy goes on smoothly.

“My team working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest. Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition,which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool," Shah said.

On Thursday, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had said with the number of cases coming down, the board’s operation team is working on whether Ranji Trophy could get underway from next month.

“We are exploring the possibility of staging Ranji Trophy, cases were going up when it was postponed, now they seem to be coming down. The operations team is working on whether we can do the league stage next month and complete the rest of the tournament later (post IPL)," Dhumal told PTI after a meeting on Thursday.

