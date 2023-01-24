Rashid Khan Becomes Second Player to Pick 500 Wickets in T20s

Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan reached a new milestone in his career. The 24-year-old picked up his 500th T20 wicket while playing for the MI Cape Town against the Pretoria Capitals on Monday, January 23 at the Newlands stadium. This makes him only the second bowler to achieve this feat in the T20 format, with Dwayne Bravo being the other player to do so.

Rashid Khan capped this achievement with a beautiful bowling spell against the Capitals, seeing him take three wickets for sixteen runs in four overs. The 24-year-old spinner got the wicket of Clyde Fortuin in the first delivery of the 14th over to reach the illustrious 500-wicket mark. Fortuin swung his bat far from the off stump but only managed to get an inside edge, guiding the ball on to the wickets.

‘The moment Rashid Khan picked his 500th T20 wicket -The goat of T20s," read the caption posted with the video on Twitter

Coming back to the match, the Pretoria-based club got off to a great start. Will Jacks’ 62-run knock from 27 deliveries gave them the perfect platform to launch the attack. Kusal Mendis and Theunis de Bruyn scored quickfire 29 and 36 runs respectively to aid in their pursuit. The Capitals thus managed to put up a competitive total of 182 in the first innings. Rashid Khan was the best bowler for the Cape Town-based side, plucking up three wickets at a miserly economy of four runs.

Dewald Brevis gave them a sturdy start with 46 runs from 30 balls but none of the other batters really got going for MI Cape Town on the day. Wayne Parnell and Anrich Nortje took three wickets apiece making sure that Pretoria Capitals cruised to a relatively easy victory at the Newlands stadium. This win propels the Capitals to the first position with 23 points from seven matches with the MI Cape Town being stuck in fourth position with 13 points from the same number of games.

Speaking about Rashid, the 24-year-old is a changemaker, putting his nation on the cricketing radar with his exploits over the years. He also played a pivotal role in the title-winning season for Gujarat Giants in IPL 2022. During that season, the prolific spinner bagged 19 wickets in 16 matches at an economy of 6.60.

