Rashid Khan Extends Financial Support To Afghanistan U-19 Pacer Bilal Sami

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan is winning hearts for his noble gesture. As per reports, champion legspinner has extended financial support to Bilal Sami, the pace bowler who is currently a part of the Afghanistan U19 cricket team.

A senior journalist posted on Twitter regarding the “heart-winning" initiative from the Afghan spinner. Rashid has reportedly extended financial support to the emerging fast bowler Sami so that he can train and further work on his bowling technique in the UK, after the conclusion of the ICC U-19 World Cup, which is underway in West Indies.

Following Rashid’s assistance, Sami will now train and work on his bowling action in the United Kingdom after the World Cup.

Advertisement

Read the tweet here:

As far as the ICC Under 19 World Cup is concerned, Afghanistan have booked their place in the semi-finals after they defeated Sri Lanka on January 27. In a thriller at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, the Afghan team was first bowled out for a low total of 134. However, they were able to pull off a dramatic win and became the first Afghan team at any level to reach a World Cup semi-final.

The Afghanistan players celebrated their historic win in a unique way. They performed the Attan on the cricket field.

Attan is basically a traditional dance and has a very special place in the country’s culture. The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the Afghanistan players’ celebration on their Instagram handle.

Advertisement

After being put to bat first, four of Afghanistan’s top five batters were sent to pavilion by Sri Lankan bowler Vinuja Ranpul. The team was reeling at 26 for four at one stage, but Allah Noor and Abdul Hadi did not give up hope and stitched some important runs. The duo added 47 for the fifth wicket before Noor was dismissed for 25. Hadi then partnered with Noor Ahmad to add another crucial 48 runs to take their score past the 130-run mark.

The Sri Lankan squad, who stepped in to chase the 135-run total were reduced to 43 for seven. And by the 41st over, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 130.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here