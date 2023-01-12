Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq Threaten to Quit BBL After Cricket Australia Cancel ODI Series Against Afghanistan

Cricket Australia have decided to cancel their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s recent restrictions on women’s education and employment.

In response, the Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan and Naveen-ul-Haq have decided to protest against Australia’s call by threatening to pull out of the Big Bash League (BBL).

While Rashid said that he will ‘consider his future’ in the BBL, Naveen confirmed that he will no longer play in the Australia T20 league.

CA released a statement on Thursday, confirming that they won’t be traveling to UAE in March, they will abandon the 3-match series against Afghanistan.

The series was part of the ICC ODI Super League, and it comes as barely any surprise as the Aussies had earlier scrapped a one-off Test against the Asian nation, citing similar reasons, back in 2021.

The decision from CA has been met with strong criticism from Afghanistan players. While Rashid urged the Australian board to keep ‘politics out of cricket’, Naveen expressed his disappointment calling the decision ‘childish’.

“I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage," wrote Rashid Khan’s note on Twitter.

“This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn’t want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL. Therefore I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," his note read further.

The Afghani all-rounder has represented Adelaide Strikers, and most recently featured for MI Cape Town in the inaugural SA20.

“Time to say won’t be participating in big bash after this until they stop these childish decisions that’s how they went about the one-off test now ODI when a country is going through so much in place off being supportive you want to take the only reason of happiness from them #CA," wrote Naveen.

The 23-year-old who is part of the Sydney Sixers for the ongoing Big Bash League 2022-23 campaign has played a couple of matches for his franchise, picking up two wickets.

CA revealed that they had a discussion with the Australian government and other relevant stakeholders before pulling out of the ODI series against Afghanistan.

“Cricket Australia has decided that it is unable to proceed at this time with the upcoming ICC Super League three-match Men’s ODI series between Australia and Afghanistan scheduled for the UAE in March 2023," read CA’s statement.

“This decision follows the recent announcement by the Taliban of further restrictions on women’s and girls’ education and employment opportunities and their ability to access parks and gyms," it added.

Amid their call to pull out of the Afghanistan ODIs, Australia will miss out on 30 ODI Super League points, however, it won’t bother Pat Cummins’ side much as they have already secured automatic qualification to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India.

