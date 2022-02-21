Rashid Khan Receives Guard Of Honour Post His Last Match In Pakistan Super League 2022

Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan played his final match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 season, on Saturday, February 19. The leg spinner will now go on national duty to represent the Afghanistan side in their limited-overs assignment against Bangladesh, which is slated to begin on February 23, 2022 in Chattogram. Rashid was exemplary with the ball in the 2022 edition of the PSL, as in the 9 matches, he scalped 13 wickets with a superb average of 17.30. While he picked wickets at a strike rate of 16.60, Rashid also leaked runs at a miserly economy rate of 6.25 per over in the league.

After his final match of the season, all the players of Lahore Qalandars outfit formed a guard of honour for the bowler. But the most adorable moment was when Rashid and left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Afridi hugged each other. A fan shared the heart-warming video on Twitter. In the clip, Rashid is seen walking towards his team, while the players of the squad gave him a guard of honour. Moments later, Shaheen stepped forward and the two bowlers hugged each other.

Watch the video here:

So far, the 40-second video has garnered over 140k views, and fans cannot stop gushing over Shaheen and Rashid’s bond.

In the last match, against Islamabad United outfit, Rashid once again displayed a superb performance with the ball. In the 4 overs he bowled, Rashid scalped 2 wickets and gave away mere 19 runs. Lahore Qalandars defeated Islamabad United by 66 runs.

As far as the points table of PSL 2022 is concerned, Lahore outfit is seated in the second position with 6 victories and a net run rate of +0.852 in their kitty. If the team continues their all-round performance, they are high chances of them qualifying the knock-outs. Multan Sultans have captured the number one spot in the PSL 2022, points table.

