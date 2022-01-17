Rashid Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw Latest to Announce NFT Deals With Rario

Afghan spin bowler Rashid Khan and Indian batting duo Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw become the latest among a growing list of International cricketers to team up with Rario - the world’s first cricket NFT platform. The young trio join the likes of Virender Sehwag, Rishabh Pant, AB de Villiers and Zaheer Khan as ambassadors of Rario.

As a result of these partnerships, Rario has obtained exclusive rights to mint officially licensed NFTs of the three cricketers in the form of fan favourite images or video clips from their iconic on-field cricketing moments.

Rashid Khan; who recently recorded stunning bowling figures of 6-17 in his 300th career T20 match in the Big Bash League, expressed his delight at starting off his NFT journey with Rario.

“I have a keen interest in learning about new developments in modern technology, and the concept of NFTs of legendary cricketing moments caught my attention right away. I can imagine myself having a lot of fun collecting these moments as a fan, so hopefully I will be able to give my fans some memorable performances which they collect as NFTs on Rario. This is a great way for me to connect with my fans and I’m really happy to begin my NFT journey with Rario," said the Afghan leg spinner.

Khan’s enthusiasm was matched by Indian opening batsman and ICC Under 19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw. Speaking about the partnership with Rario, Shaw said, “I am thrilled to join cricket’s largest NFT collectibles platform. Rario is building a really cool and innovative universe for cricket fans around the world, and I’m delighted to be a part of the process. This is also an exciting step for me personally because I have always admired Viru Sir’s batting style, and I am now following his footsteps with this partnership with Rario."

Top run-scorer in IPL 2021, Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad also spoke about his new partnership with the India based cricket NFT platform.

“Sports NFTs have come up in a big way in the last year, and I’m really eager to be an active part of this trend with this new collaboration with Rario. Hopefully I can keep turning in good performances out on the field in 2022, and some of my best moments translate into exciting NFTs for fans to collect," said Gaikwad.

Rario CEO and Co-Founder Ankit Wadhwa said, “Talented, young and dynamic cricketers like Rashid Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Prithvi Shaw are at the heart of the vision that we have for the Rario platform. These are players who are at the top of their game individually and have massive fan bases in India and the world. Their fans can look forward to some beautiful moments from their careers to collect on Rario. Personally, I would definitely look out for their NFTs for my team in the ‘Rarioverse’."

