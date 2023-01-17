Ravi Ashwin Asks 'Oppressed Community' To Wake Up As Under-19 World Cup Incident Triggers Mankad Debate

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has once again hit back at the purists of the game who feel that Mankad must be avoided at all costs. The 36-year-old had recently came out in Australian spinner Adam Zampa’s defence after he was slammed by the commentators and social media users alike for mankading one of the batters during Big Bash League match in Melbourne.

Calling it a big insult, he had slammed Zampa’s BBL coach David Hussey who had said that he would have withdrawn the appeal had that was given out. “First of all, why should you withdraw the appeal? A bowler is running the non-striker out. The captain will say that the bowler is wrong or what? What a big insult that is to the bowler if the captain is withdrawing the appeal."

Moreover, he had said that he was tired of justifying Mankad, the willy offie still came out and took a potshot at one of the users who said that bowlers must use some skillset in order to deserve a wicket.

“Oppressed community called “bowlers" please wake up," he tweeted while quoting one of the users who had attached a snippet of a Test match that was played this year between England and New Zealand in Leeds. In this video, a batter was given out as the ball had ricocheted off the non-striker and hit the stumps. This meant a wicket for spinner Jack Leach.

Calling the bowlers, oppressed, Ashwin has reiterated the point that rules have always favoured the batters. Even on the very same day, former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad also slammed Australia’s Mark Waugh who had again questioned the mode of dismissal. He cited the example of Pakistan under-19 player who ran out the non striker from Rawanda during the T20 World Cup match. Waugh had said: “The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket." To which Prasad replied “Yes right , Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing. Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing."

Here, it had to be mentioned that Mankad has been made legal after ICC amended its rule last year.

Ashwin was the first one who brought Mankad into the limelight when he ran out Jos Buttler during IPL 2019. Since then he has been a vocal advocate of this mode of dismissal. After India’s Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean, the Mankad debate again acquired steam. In recent weeks, Zampa’s incident was again in the limelight which once again polarized world cricket. Now, the Under-19 World Cup incident has again triggered a social media war on the controversial mode of dismissal.

