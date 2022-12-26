Ravi Ashwin Says 'No Problem With Any Colleague' In Long Twitter Thread Hours After Match Winning Knock

India off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin came out with a long Twitter thread where he clarified to the media that he has a co-cordial relationship with his fellow colleagues unlike the narrative pushed out by the mainstream press. In recent times, Ashwin had spent his time warming the bench. This was visible when India toured England in 2021 under the leadership of Virat Kohli. Back then, Ashwin warmed the bench and fans had alleged on social media how Ashwin doesn’t see eye-to-eye with head coach Ravi Shastri and of course Kohli.

Coming out with a long Twitter thread, hours after his match-winning knock against Bangladesh, Ashwin called himself an overthinker and explained why he remains outspoken when it comes to talking about the finer details of the game. Also, he ended the thread with a ‘disclaimer’.

“I have had no problems with any colleague or anyone and this is just in response to some articles I read during transit. I took 13 years to understand that the word would stick on to be a menace and hope some youngster reading this thread might gain a few years," he tweeted.

Earlier, he revealed that he has been an overthinker and wished he could change his attitude.

“Overthinking" is a perception that has followed me ever since I wore the Indian jersey with pride. I have pondered about it for a while now and believe I should have seriously considered a PR exercise to erase that word out of peoples minds. Every person’s journey is special."

Earlier, Ashwin saved India as they were staring at a sureshot defeat against Bangladesh in the second Test match in Dhaka. India were 74/7 in pursuit of 145 when Ashwin walked in and let his bat do all the talking. He was given a reprieve early on and he ensured the opposition pays for it.

The come-from-behind win meant India wrapped up the series 2-0 to strengthen their chances of a second straight final appearance in the World Test Championship.

