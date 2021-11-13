Ravi Shastri Claims Indian Players Don't Prioritise IPL Over Playing For Country

India’s early exit from the 2021 T20 World Cup has raised many eyebrows with several former cricketers claiming that the players prioritise IPL over playing for the country. After the ouster, several Team India members blamed bubble fatigue as one of the reasons behind players underwhelming show. Senior players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja were constantly playing cricket from June and were part of back-to-back bio-bubble from England tour to IPL and then shifted to T20 World Cup.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, whose tenure ended with T20 World Cup, feels that people claiming players prioritising IPL over playing for the country is all far-fetched. Shastri said that every player in the squad is lucky to represent India.

“Absolutely. No question about it, otherwise you can’t have these kinds of performances over the last 5 years. If your mind is not there when playing for the country… which fool would value that (playing for the franchise) over playing for the country.

“They are playing for India, you have got that badge on your chest, watched by billions around the world. You are lucky to be one of the 11 in a country of 1.4 billion people representing your country. So that’s all far-fetched, whoever says all that I have no time," Shastri told India Today.

However, Shastri admitted that the BCCI only had the September-October window to organize the second half of IPL 2021 after it was suspended midway in May due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-bubble.

“I won’t say that (players prioritise IPL over the country). Because the IPL was cancelled (postponed) in April, they had no choice but to put it in the only window that was available which was in September-October. But I don’t think it will happen in the future," he said.

The former head coach further advised BCCI and other cricket boards to be careful on scheduling the series so that players get enough breaks.

“Kapil is damn right on the scheduling part of it. I agree totally. It will take its toll. It’s not just the BCCI but every cricket board will have to be very careful on schedule. Don’t forget, India plays more cricket than any other team, if you add the IPL," he added.

Shastri further pointed that the two teams who will play the T20 World Cup final - Australia and New Zealand managed their schedule quite well in the past few months which helped the players.

“Don’t forget the teams that are playing the World Cup final on Sunday, they have hardly played any cricket in the last 6 months. That makes a huge difference. They have played enough cricket to keep them sharp but they have got enough amount of rest as well," Shastri said.

