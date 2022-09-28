Ravi Shastri Enjoys "Sadhya Lunch" On A Chillax Tuesday In Kovalam

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri loves to chill, and his social media feed is a testament to this fact. Tuesday, September 26 was just another “chillax day" for Shastri. Wondering what was he up to?

The former Indian cricketer relished a “proper Sadhya lunch" with his friends at a restaurant near the Kovalam beach in Thiruvananthapuram. Shastri shared a few snaps from his lunch outing on Twitter. We can see him seated along with two friends and relishing the traditional Kerala food on a banana leaf.

“Nothing like a propper Sadya lunch on a chillax day in Kovalam with friends. Beautiful Kerala," Shastri wrote in the caption. He added a folded hands emoji as well as an emoticon of the Indian flag to his tweet.

Advertisement

Ravi Shastri is visibly enjoying his return to media commitments after completing his stint as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Fans are super happy to have Shastri back in the commentary box. Shastri’s energy and verve behind the mic have been quite appreciated.

While Ravi Shastri returned to the commentary box, it was Rahul Dravid who took up the responsibility as the head coach. The Indian cricket team, under his leadership, has had a remarkable run so far, barring the underwhelming Asia Cup campaign. Ahead of the T20I World Cup, Team India registered a thumping victory against Australia in the 3-match home T20I series. In the series decider, played in Hyderabad on Sunday, India cruised its way to the victory banking on half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli.

Advertisement

The Rohit Sharma and co. are now onto their next assignment — a three-match T20I series against South Africa starting today. These will also be their last matches in the shortest format of the game before the T20 World Cup gets underway in Australia next month.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, India and South Africa locked horns in a five-match series in the T20I format. Rishabh Pant stepped in as skipper as Rohit Sharma was rested and his deputy KL Rahul was injured. The series ended with a score of 2-2, with the fifth and final game in Bengaluru getting washed out due to rain.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here